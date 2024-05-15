Botswana Butchery restaurants in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra close

A high-end restaurant chain has shut its doors for good just a month after its parent company entered voluntary administration.

On Wednesday, Good Group Australia announced its steakhouse restaurant Botswana Butchery would cease trading, effective immediately.

The company, which is the Australian branch of Good Group New Zealand, said the decision was necessary but made with “deep regret”.

“While we are disappointed with this outcome, unfortunately we had exhausted every option,” it said.

“We would like to sincerely thank all our valued customers who have enjoyed our venues in Australia and supported us since we opened our first venue in Sydney in December 2021.

“Additionally we would like to thank our hardworking loyal staff who gave it their all.”

There were three Botswana Butchery restaurants in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

It offered a fine dining experience with one of the menu items, a 1.6kg wagyu tomahawk steak, costing almost $400.

Customers who had any bookings after May 14 have been cancelled and any prepaid bookings will be refunded.

Any pre-paid valid gift cards will also be refunded or can be converted and used for Good Group New Zealand venues.

Good Group Australia went into voluntary administration in April.

Duncan Clubb and Andrew Sallway of BDO Australia were appointed as administrators.

Botswana Butchery first opened in Sydney in December 2021. Credit: Instagram

On Tuesday, BDO said Good Group’s shareholders had funded the trading costs of the group’s Australian operations during the voluntary administration process but could not continue to do so due to “significant cash losses”.

“The group’s shareholders are no longer able to fund the ongoing trading and restructuring costs,” BDO said.

“The group’s directors would like to express their gratitude to the group’s dedicated staff for their invaluable contribution to the business.

“The directors also thank the support and patronage of the restaurants’ customers.”

Good Group Australia also operated Asian restaurant White and Wongs, which was located in both Sydney and Melbourne, as well as Wong Baby on Chapel St, Melbourne.

These restaurants have already ceased trading.

Any venues operated by the New Zealand Good Group have not been affected.

Customers who wish to receive a refund for their pre-paid gift card should contact operations@goodgroup.co.nz.

