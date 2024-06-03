Buzbug Revolutionizes Insect Control with Launch of New UV-LED Bug Zappers in 2024

HONG KONG, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Buzbug, a pioneering force in innovative insect control technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new product line in 2024, featuring cutting-edge UV-LED technology. This launch not only introduces new products but also significantly upgrades the existing range to include advanced, energy-efficient UV-LED technology, marking a major leap forward in the insect control industry.



With the arrival of summer, experience the advanced technology of Buzbug’s UV-LED bug zappers, enjoy a bug-free life.

The introduction of UV-LED technology in Buzbug’s products brings several substantial improvements over traditional pest control methods:

Enhanced Durability: UV-LED materials are less prone to breakage compared to traditional glass fluorescent tubes, offering greater resilience and reliability. Extended Lifespan: UV-LED lamps boast a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, nearly ten times longer than ordinary fluorescent tubes. This longevity significantly reduces the need for frequent replacements and maintenance costs. Energy Efficiency: UV-LED lamps typically operate at a power range of 2-5 watts, considerably lower than the 10 watts often consumed by standard fluorescent lamps. This reduction in power usage translates to cost savings on energy bills and a decreased environmental footprint. Broader Wavelength Spectrum: Buzbug’s UV-LED lamps incorporate a mix of two-colored lamp beads that emit wavelengths at peak levels of 365 nm and 395 nm, highly effective in attracting mosquitoes. This targeted and diverse wavelength emission makes the insect killers extraordinarily effective in attracting various types of insects.

The 2024 lineup includes several standout products:

MO-008C : Ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings, this versatile insect killer combines robust construction with powerful performance to adapt to various consumer needs.

The introduction of these innovative products reflects Buzbug’s core values of sustainability and technological advancement. By developing solutions that not only meet the highest standards of effectiveness but also care for the environment, Buzbug reaffirms its dedication to providing a cozier and greener life.

Customer Success Story

Jessica Harper, a long-time Buzbug customer from Austin, Texas, shares her experience:

“Living in a mosquito-prone area, I struggled for years with ineffective insect control solutions. Since switching to Buzbug’s UV-LED bug zappers, I’ve noticed a dramatic reduction in mosquitoes around my home. The energy efficiency and durability are outstanding, and I appreciate the sustainability efforts of the company. The new 2024 models are even more impressive, and I can’t wait to upgrade. Buzbug has truly transformed my outdoor living space.”

About Buzbug

Buzbug is a pioneering brand in mosquito killer lamps with UV-LED technology, known for their long life and energy efficiency. The innovative design of Buzbug’s products has garnered the prestigious IF Award. Committed to sustainability, the company participates in carbon offset programs and reforestation, promoting positive environmental impacts. As the boundaries of technology and sustainability continue to be pushed, Buzbug remains dedicated to providing top-notch products that protect homes and the planet.

For more information about our new product line or to place an order, visit www.buzbug.com. Discover how Buzbug’s innovative UV-LED technology can make your home a cozier and greener place.

