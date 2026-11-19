The holiday sale offers up to $30 off select gaming chairs during Early Black Friday, followed by 10% off sitewide and 12% off select models. One November giveaway winner will receive an Apple iPad (11th generation) or AirPods Max.

LOS ANGELES and HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dowinx’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign is underway in the United States, with limited-time savings at Dowinx.com through December 10. The campaign spotlights the Dowinx 66D7A, an adjustable gaming chair built for the desk that doubles as a home office by day and a gaming setup after hours.



Dowinx U.S. Black Friday sale is on

One Desk, From the First Call to the Last Match

The setup may stay the same, but how people sit changes throughout the day. Someone might sit upright to type, reposition the armrests to play with a controller, then lean back to put their feet up. The 66D7A gives users several ways to adjust the chair as they move between those activities.

Four-way adjustable lumbar support. Move the support up or down to find the right spot on the lower back, then adjust the depth to suit your preferred sitting position.

Move the support up or down to find the right spot on the lower back, then adjust the depth to suit your preferred sitting position. Magnetic memory foam headrest. Reposition the cushion to support your head and neck as you change how you sit.

Reposition the cushion to support your head and neck as you change how you sit. 4D adjustable armrests. Fine-tune the position when switching between a keyboard and mouse and a controller.

Fine-tune the position when switching between a keyboard and mouse and a controller. Up to 160° of recline with an extendable footrest. Lean back and put your feet up between meetings or matches.

See the full specifications on the Dowinx 66D7A product page.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers

Early Black Friday, Nov. 11–25. Save $15 sitewide , with $20 or $30 off select gaming chairs depending on the price tier.

Save , with depending on the price tier. Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Nov. 25–Dec. 10. Save 10% sitewide, with 12% off select gaming chairs in the $250–$350 price tier.

One November Order Could Come With an Extra Gift

Customers who place an eligible order on Dowinx’s U.S. website from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 have a chance to win. Dowinx will randomly select one winner to receive one prize, either an Apple iPad (11th generation) or AirPods Max.

The U.S. holiday sale runs through December 10. Shoppers can browse the gaming chair lineup and see current offers at Dowinx.com.

About Dowinx

Dowinx designs gaming chairs for home gaming setups and workspaces. Its lineup includes models with adjustable lumbar support, reclining backrests, and extendable footrests.

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