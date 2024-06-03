Elizabeth Hurley has used this Estée Lauder serum for 25 years and it’s nearly 60% off

How old is Elizabeth Hurley? I mean, it’s been 27 years since she graced the silver screen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery but she looks as amazing today at 58 as she did at 31 (have you seen her Instagram?). Apparently, the actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track leading directly to the fountain of youth. But she’s not keeping it a secret: It’s the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair and it’s on sale for $38 at Amazon, down from $92 — nearly 60% off. That’s a savings of $54.

Amazon This fragrance-free formula promises to reduce the signs of aging and help with dullness. Its special formula maximizes the power of the skin’s natural nighttime renewal with antioxidants and Hyaluronic acid. $38 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This cult-favorite serum usually retails for $92, and while we aren’t above splurging on quality skin care, you can bet we’re stocking up when a deal this good happens. Right now, you can get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair for $38 (nearly 60% off). It’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen, so we wouldn’t blame you if you ordered two.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Liz Hurley is no stranger to interviews, but in a speed round of questioning from Andy Cohen, she revealed some of her beauty secrets that we wanted to hear — and some that we didn’t (spoiler: she doesn’t exercise). She told the host of Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen that she has an exhaustive beauty routine (thank goodness).

“I worked for Estée Lauder for 25 years,” she said. “I have everything.”

When Andy pressed her for the item she could live without, she spilled. “It’s a serum called Advanced Night Repair,” she said. “I’ve used it twice a day for 25 years. It is from Estée Lauder.”

Elizabeth Hurley has the inside track to the fountain of youth. (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Celebrities aren’t the only fans of this serum — it’s earned over 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers.

Pros 👍

One convert wrote: “Best serum I’ve ever used! And I’ve tried a lot! Love this stuff! Changed my skin — it looks soooo much better now!”

Another shopper gushed, “The texture, applying, soft gentle sent makes it all worth it. I genuinely feel as if my skin is saying thank you, thank you thank you…”

Another fan shared, “I absolutely love the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Complex II. I use it every night on my face and I feel it helps with dark spots, lines, wrinkles and the like. I ordered the most recent bottle so that I have a spare supply and don’t run out — that’s how much I like this product. It is not inexpensive but it is worth it!”

Cons 👎

Even though it’s on mega-sale, some customers still feel sticker shock. According to one, “Been using this since the year it came into existence. An overall good product but getting a little bit too expensive for the larger size.”

“My skin loves this product!” raved another. Except they added, “It’s very expensive.”

