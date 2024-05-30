FAA won’t clear Boeing to increase 737 Max production for several months, agency head says

Boeing 737 Max 8 fuselages manufactured by Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, Kansas are transported on a BSNF train heading west over the Bozeman Pass March 12, 2019 in Bozeman, Montana.

It will likely be months before the Federal Aviation Administration clears Boeing to increase production of its bestselling 737 Max, the head of the agency said Thursday.

The FAA in January barred the manufacturer from boosting production of the planes weeks after a door plug blew out midair from a new 737 Max 9, just minutes into an Alaska Airlines flight. Federal safety investigators found that the bolts that hold the panel in place appeared not to have been installed before the plane was delivered to Alaska Airlines last year.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and other top company leaders met with FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker and other agency officials earlier Thursday to present a quality improvement plan that the agency gave Boeing 90 days to produce, in which the company outlined its efforts to improve staff training and production practices at its factories.

“We will not approve production increases beyond the current cap until we’re satisfied,” Whitaker said. He said there isn’t a timeline but it wouldn’t likely be in the next few months.

Whitaker said at a press conference after the roughly three-hour meeting that Boeing’s work was far from complete and that the strong agency oversight of the company would continue.

Whitaker’s comments suggest a long road ahead for Boeing to ensure manufacturing quality. Meanwhile, it’s grappling with a crisis that has drained cash from an iconic U.S. company eager to improve its reputation after two fatal Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people. Whitaker is scheduled to brief lawmakers on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on June 4.

“Boeing has laid out their roadmap, and now they need to execute,” he said.

The FAA said its senior leaders will meet with Boeing every week to review their performance metrics.