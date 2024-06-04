Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact Soars Globally, Earning Worldwide Acclaim for China’s Mythical Fantasy Realm

BEIJING, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact, a captivating Chinese mythical fantasy drama, is now airing globally. Since its debut, the series ignited immense enthusiasm among its international fanbase and garnered widespread admiration from viewers across the globe, owing to its stellar cast, epic storyline, and stunning visual effects. And it becomes 2024 most popular fantasy TV series.



Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact

Produced by top-tier companies iQIYI, Yuewen Media, and Stellar, Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact represents the first live-action adaptation of the beloved Chinese animation, Fox Spirit Matchmaker. Directed by Mai Guanzhi and Du Lin, the drama stars Yang Mi and Gong Jun in lead roles, with special appearances by Guo Xiaoting, Wei Zheming, Hu Lianxin, and Wen Zhengrong. The narrative’s romantic depth is enhanced by the emotive performances of Zhu Xudan with Yang Shize, Chen Yao with Mao Zijun, and Chen Duling with Zhang Linghe, leading to record-breaking ratings in China and sparking ongoing discussions. On its premiere, the drama achieved a staggering 2024 first-day popularity record on the iQIYI platform, topping the drama charts across major platforms, and becoming the fastest drama to surpass 9,000 popularity points on iQIYI since 2024. The drama’s appeal also extends beyond China’s borders. Launched globally on May 23 on the overseas version of iQIYI, covering over 190 countries and regions, it earned an impressive IMDb score of 8.2 within three days of its global release, a testament to its universal popularity.

Reimagining Chinese Mythical Spirit IP: True Love Bridging the Divide, Restoring Love and Peace

Mai Guanzhi, Director of Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact, remarked, “The original work presented us with an expansive universe, an invaluable asset for our creation. Our goal was to capture its essence by retelling the anime’s prequel story, complementing the narrative backdrop while introducing the pivotal Tree of Bitter Love, which serves to rejuvenate the bond between humans and demons.”

Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact masterfully marries the theme of safeguarding the Tree of Bitter Love against dark forces with a multifaceted exploration of parallel love narratives. The drama follows several human-demon couples as they brave societal shackles and prejudices, finding solace and strength under the auspices of Tushan’s Tree of Bitter Love. Their struggles and triumphs illuminate the essence of Chinese romantic love grounded in oriental fatalism. The series vividly portrays four pairs of uniquely bonded human-demon couples, embarking on a journey that opens up the magical world of Chinese monsters and spirits, ultimately inspiring viewers to delve deeper into the core values of love and harmony through heartfelt emotions. Renowned Chinese screenwriter Song Fangjin commented, “This drama challenges traditional human-demon dichotomies in mythical fantasy literature and dramas. The demonic realm within the series is portrayed as breathtakingly beautiful, while fox demons emerge as sentimental and just figures, shattering conventional perceptions and reinventing the traditional fox demon archetype, creating a genuine oriental mythical fantasy universe.”

On the drama’s core narrative, Mai Guanzhi sated, “The tale of Fox Spirit Matchmaker, across its manga, anime, and live-action iterations, dives deep into the profound themes of mutual understanding and tolerance in the midst of the clash of diverse perspectives and races. It explores the essence of friendship, love, and affection, tracing the origins of what love truly means and showcasing how all beings contribute to the world’s harmony.” Wang Yichuan, Vice Chairman of China Literature and Art Critics Association, further underscored the protagonists embodiment of the chivalrous spirit, a fundamental aspect of traditional Chinese culture, where foxes and humans alike uphold the values of ‘righteousness’ and ‘love’.”

Captivating Oriental Elegance: Embracing the Romantic Allure of Traditional Chinese Culture

Dai Ying, Senior Vice President of iQIYI and Chief Supervisor of Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact, highlighted the creative team’s unified vision and dedication throughout the concept development and visual effects production. Their commitment lies in harnessing the market potential, aesthetic value, and spiritual essence of the IP to create an alluring oriental aesthetic that offers a revitalizing viewing experience and presents the audience with a top-tier domestic manga adaptation.

Wang Xu, the chief producer of the drama, said that the production’s numerous scene designs were inspired by China’s breathtaking landscapes, featuring vibrant traditional Chinese hues in its lighting schemes. The fox clan’s gathering place, Mount Tu – a fantastical fox demon realm centered around the Tree of Bitter Love – takes cues from ancient Chinese paintings, portraying a mountainous terrain with trees gracefully clustering into a romantic vista.

The chief producer Zhang Yucheng explained how fairy tales and ancient narratives have long served as the foundation of China’s film and television industry in reaching global audiences. “Since the inception of this series, we’ve adopted a cultural export strategy, seamlessly integrating non-heritage cultural elements into costumes and settings. Furthermore, we’ve reinvented the Chinese supernatural fantasy realm by introducing vibrant Chinese hues to our color palette. At both macro and micro levels, we’ve consistently infused traditional Chinese aesthetics into our works, faithfully showcasing the essence of Oriental charm and dedicating ourselves to presenting the beauty of the Orient to the world. This approach has significantly propelled the promotion of Chinese traditional culture, fostering a global appreciation for our rich heritage.”

Kang Wei, Editor-in-Chief of China Art News, lauded the drama for its ingenious portrayal of ‘the most beautiful Chinese colors.’ These hues serve as a powerful testament to China’s vibrant and illustrious traditional culture. In the drama, the intricate combinations of red, green, grey, white, and black not only captivate visually but also evoke the unique characters they represent. These colors offer a profound understanding and expression of the underlying meanings of traditional cultural hues. He was confident that this masterful use of color will leave a lasting impression on viewers, enchanting the world with the captivating charm of oriental aesthetics.

The prestigious Chinese media outlet, People’s JoyWorks, applauded the intricate production details of Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact, highlighting the enchanting realm of Chinese mythological creatures a treasured facet of traditional Chinese culture, akin to its non-heritage cultural gems. The ingenious integration of traditional crafts like filigree inlays, Suzhou embroidery, Xianju lanterns, and oil paper umbrellas into contemporary dramas caters to younger audiences, not only serving as a model for disseminating non-heritage and traditional cultural legacies but also introducing a fresh perspective on exporting traditional Chinese culture and craftsmanship to the global stage.

Source