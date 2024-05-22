TAIPEI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, is poised to captivate audiences at this year’s COMPUTEX with its latest offerings. From user-friendly designs to groundbreaking advancements in AI, visitors can expect a truly immersive experience across GIGABYTE and AORUS product lines such as motherboards, graphics cards, gaming monitors, and gaming laptops. As the world enters a new era of AI, GIGABYTE’s presence at COMPUTEX hints at exciting developments in the realm of AI, promising visitors a glimpse into the future of computing.



GIGABYTE Showcases AI and User-Friendly Innovative Technology at COMPUTEX 2024

GIGABYTE will showcase cutting-edge features across its product lineup at COMPUTEX 2024. The AI Laptops including AORUS 17X and AORUS 16X steal the spotlight with the exclusive GIGABYTE AI Nexus, featuring three functions including AI Boost, enhancing performance as per specific scenarios, AI Generator for quick startups with generative AI utilities, and AI Power Gear that intelligently conserves battery life by optimizing power consumption. Additionally, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards are engineered to provide intense gaming and reliable AI computing power across a diverse range of applications. Complementing these advancements, the OLED Monitor series such as AORUS CO49DQ, integrates AI algorithms to introduce OLED CARE, including six key features designed to minimize burn-in risks on OLED screens and extend the screen’s lifespan.

In terms of user-friendly designs, GIGABYTE presents innovations like the EZ-Latch and Stealth Design on motherboards, streamlining PC assembly with quick and convenient installations while ensuring a clean appearance through efficient cable management. The LCD Edge View across various components like AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER MASTER enables real-time monitoring of PC performance and customizable display options. Furthermore, the GIGABYTE Arm Edition gaming monitors are equipped with ergonomic monitor mounts designed to cater to various usage environments from PC gaming, console gaming, to even streaming media, realizing the true 4K entertainment. Within the GIGABYTE OLED Gaming Monitor series, the Tactical Switch feature optimizes gaming by instant switching to a 24-inch size, 1080p resolution with a single click, specifically designed for first-person shooter games.

Additionally, GIGABYTE is proud to showcase multiple Red Dot 2024 award-winning products, including the Z790 AORUS XTREME X, Z790 AORUS MASTER X, Z790 AORUS PRO X, X670E AORUS PRO X motherboards, AORUS FO32U2P, GIGABYTE MO34WQC2 gaming monitors, and AORUS C400 GLASS gaming chassis. For more information, please visit the official GIGABYTE website at: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_COMPUTEX_2024

