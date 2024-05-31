Here are the top 25 airlines in the world, according to AirlineRatings.com

Qatar Airways is 2024’s “Airline of the Year,” according to AirlineRatings.com.

The Doha-based airline is back on top, after falling to No. 2, behind Air New Zealand, in 2023.

The list combines major safety and government audits with 12 key criteria, from product ratings and passenger reviews to safety, fleet age and incident reports, according to the website.

This year’s list is again dominated by Middle Eastern and Asia-Pacific carriers, though Europe’s Air France/KLM entered the ranking at No. 6.

The complete top 25 list of premium airlines for 2024, according to AirlineRatings.com, is as follows:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Korean Air

3. Cathay Pacific Airways

4. Air New Zealand

5. Emirates

6. Air France/KLM

7. All Nippon Airways

8. Etihad Airways

9. Qantas

10. Virgin Australia/Atlantic

11. Vietnam Airlines

12. Singapore Airlines

13. EVA Air

14. TAP Portugal

15. JAL

16. Finnair

17. Hawaiian

18. Alaska Airlines

19. Lufthansa / Swiss

20. Turkish Airlines

21. IGA Group (British Airways, Iberia)

22. Air Canada

23. Delta Air Lines

24. United Airlines

25. American Airlines

In an article announcing the ranking, AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said “Qatar Airways came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top ten.”

Qatar Airways also won the “Best Business Class” category for the fifth time in a row, while Singapore Airlines was named “Best First Class” and Air New Zealand for “Best Economy Class.”

“Best Premium Economy” was awarded to Emirates, which was also named as having the “Best In-Flight Entertainment.”

For the third year in a row, Etihad Airways took top honors as the “Best Environmental Airline,” rounding out wins for each of the “ME3 carriers” — a term to describe the dominant three Middle Eastern airlines: Doha’s Qatar Airways, Dubai’s Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways.