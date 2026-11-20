Range includes two HABI jellies and three ‘K-Pop’ popping sherbets, available in Boots stores and online at boots.com

Direct partnership with a global retailer; further product proposals planned to expand the collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea and NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kolmar BNH (CEO Sean S.H. Yi), one of Korea’s leading health functional food ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) manufacturers, today announced the launch of 16 wellness products developed and manufactured in partnership with Boots, the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer.



K-Wellness products supplied by Kolmar BNH to Boots. (Photo courtesy of Boots)

The products are available in Boots stores across the UK and online at boots.com. The line-up spans beauty-from-within products formulated with collagen, hyaluronic acid and retinol, as well as products containing dietary fibre, olive oil and red ginseng.

Key products include ‘Seoul Glow Collagen Jelly’ and ‘Fibre Flow Fibre Jelly’ from the ‘HABI x K-Wellness’ line. The collagen jelly combines low-molecular-weight fish collagen with vitamin C and biotin, in plum and passion fruit flavours. The fibre jelly is a green grape-flavoured product containing ingredients such as resistant maltodextrin. Both come as individually wrapped jelly sticks for convenient, on-the-go consumption.

The ‘K-Pop’ popping sherbet range comprises three variants: ‘Gut Goodness Biotic’, ‘Defence Mode’ and ‘Zen’. Featuring a popping format that crackles on the tongue, the range is designed to make taking supplements more enjoyable.

The partnership marks a significant step for Kolmar BNH in broadening the client base of its overseas ODM business through direct collaboration with a global retailer. The company plans to expand the range of products developed with Boots by proposing further new products.

“We developed this range by combining Korea’s wellness trends with the needs of UK consumers,” said a Kolmar BNH spokesperson. “We will continue to consistently meet the quality standards required by global retailers and, through a stable supply, build a long-term partnership with Boots.”

About Kolmar BNH

Kolmar BNH (KRX: 200130.KQ) is a South Korean food supplement ODM company founded in 2004 by Kolmar Korea (KRX: 161890.KS) and the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute. It develops and manufactures products supplied to 26 countries worldwide. Its integrated services span market trend analysis, product planning and development, manufacturing and quality control, supporting customers’ international growth.

For more information, please visit https://kolmarbnh.co.kr/en/

Media Contact

Email: kbh_pr@kolmarbnh.co.kr

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