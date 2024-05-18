‘Loose fitting without being frumpy’ These comfy capri pants are down to $23

Spring has sprung but the warm weather is just starting to catch up with the calendar. And because this tricky transitional period calls for trendy transitional clothes, so we’re eyeing these breezy capri pants from Dibaolong. They’re soft, dreamy and perfect for when the weather can’t make up its mind. And right now Amazon has ’em for just $23.

DIBAOLONG Loose and lightweight, these breezy cropped pants have an elastic waistband with a drawstring and feature two large side pockets. $22 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?💰

Normally, these extra-comfy lounge pants go for $56, but right now, you can score them for nearly 60% off! Available in 14 colors including Apricot, Royal Blue and Plum (prices vary slightly by color), you might want to snag a few while they’re still in stock. Sizes range from S to 4XL.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Perfect for when the weather is a little too chilly for shorts but too hot for full-length pants, these short pants are about as versatile as you can get. Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, you can expect these stretchy pants to be buttery-soft wash after wash. They move with your body, which means you can do yoga or pilates in them or wear them when you drape yourself on the couch. To make them easy to pull on, they have an elastic waistband, but they also have a drawstring so you can adjust the fit. And did we mention the Dibaolong capri pants feature two deep side pockets so you always have somewhere to put your phone?

Nearly 5,000 shoppers give these comfy pants a five-star rating. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 5,000 shoppers rave about how luxuriously soft and comfy these pants are — and they’re buying them up for a variety of reasons.

Pros 👍

“If you have skin sensitivities like me and require extra soft clothes, you’ve hit the jackpot,” shared a rave reviewer. “These pants, despite being super comfy, look very fancy too! The open leg at the bottom is perfect for my overly muscular calves. The top of it is stretchy in a gentle way so that it doesn’t apply too much pressure. I also have EDS and fibromyalgia and need clothes that are easy to put on and off.”

“Nice comfy pants,” shared another. “They are exactly what I wanted. Fit is perfect and maybe a little big but still good enough. They almost have a lounge-wear feel to the fabric but heavier. Very comfortable and look nice on and are good quality for the price.”

“Bought many pair assorted colors of these pants for easy access to my knee bandages after knee replacement surgery,” wrote another five-star reporter. “They are perfect. Even slept in them many times while re-cooperating. Size is generous. The stretchy lightweight fabric is super comfortable. Machine wash & air dry wrinkle-free. Easy elastic pull-up with a tie waist.”

“My mother is 68 and is a woman of comfort,” a final fan wrote. “She is modest but does not like long dresses. These are her Summer pants, because they are soft, loose fitting without being frumpy, and they have pockets.”

Cons 👎

Fans of these capri pants have a few suggestions.

“These capris were just what I needed,” shared a fan. “They are soooo comfortable. The only caveat, is I am 5’2″ tall and these are for a person who is 5’8″. I wish they came in a short length.”

It’s probably my favorite pants to wear both at home and outside,” shared another reviewer. “The fabric is thick and soft. It’s been holding up well too. My only issue is that the pockets are shaped a bit strangely and stick out, but it’s not too big a deal.”

Amazon These roomy, buttery-soft pants are available in 14 different colors and come in sizes S to 4XL. $26 at Amazon

