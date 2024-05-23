MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle talks Las Vegas’ travel boom

Hosted by Brian Sullivan, “Last Call” is a fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy. Tune in Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC.
05:26
2 hours ago
Share
Hosted by Brian Sullivan, “Last Call” is a fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy. Tune in Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC.
05:26
2 hours ago
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024