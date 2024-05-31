Neurophet’s AI brain image analysis technology improves time and cost efficiency for drug development

Aims to create business opportunities with global pharmaceutical companies

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its participation in the annual BIO International Convention 2024 (BIO USA) which will run from June 3 to 6 in San Diego, U.S.



Neurophet to participate BIO USA… exploring global partnership and business

Neurophet will highlight its Imaging CRO (Contract Research Organization) service, which could be used in clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, during this year’s BIO USA.

Neurophet’s imaging CRO service provides analysis of medical images, including MRI and PET scans obtained during clinical trials and biomarker identification, using brain MRI analysis software “Neurophet AQUA” and brain PET image analysis software “Neurophet SCALE PET,” which received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This service plays an important role in ensuring image data quality and compliance by providing consistent and reliable analysis results and is highly efficient in terms of time and cost. Also, it empowers pharmaceutical and biotech companies to increase the success rate of new drug development since it can be used in the entire clinical trial process of new drug development from determining the clinical patient group, analyzing efficacy and monitoring side effects.

Neurophet has signed an agreement with AriBio, a developer of treatments for neurodegenerative disorders, to support and joint research in the global phase 3 clinical trial of AR1001, an oral Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

“Many pharmaceutical companies are actively developing new drugs through partnerships with AI companies to overcome the limitations of existing drug development, and this trend will expand further in the future,” said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. “Neurophet’s Imaging CRO service is expected to provide a significant opportunity for global pharmaceutical companies developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, since it holds great potential to contribute for successful clinical trials and to improve operational efficiency.”

He added, “Neurophet’s brain image analysis technology was explored by many participants, continuing to spark significant interest and engagement through various global exhibitions and business events, and we will do our best for meaningful partnerships as meetings with various global pharmaceutical companies are scheduled at this BIO USA.”

The BIO USA is the world’s largest event in the bio industry with pharmaceutical companies, bio companies, university research institutes, and investment companies attending for global partnering opportunities.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software “Neurophet AQUA”, brain PET image analysis (PET tracer deposition) software “Neurophet SCALE PET”, brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation “Neurophet tES/TMS LAB”.

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain’s health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

Source