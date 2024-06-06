Short on outdoor space? This Ninja Foodi indoor grill is a sizzlin’ 45% off

If you, like me, have a patio that’s too small to accommodate a grill, there are better ways to satisfy your charred-food cravings than becoming a cookout crasher. Namely, investing in an indoor grill. I’ll admit, the idea of using an indoor grill has always conjured up visions of a smoke-filled house — no thanks. Then, I came across the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill and Griddle. According to reviews, the majority of users experienced little to no issues with excessive smoke; not to mention, it can be used as an air fryer, among many other things. Needless to say, this appliance quickly earned a spot on my kitchen wishlist, and it happens to be marked down by $170 (that’s 45% off). Now, this is an Amazon deal I might have to take advantage of…

Amazon With seven one-touch functions and a built-in smart thermometer, this Ninja’s got everything you need for whipping up delicious meals far, far away from the mosquitoes in your yard. $200 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Our price trackers tell us that this kitchen workhorse has only dipped lower than its current price one time, so if you’re considering it, now would be wise to jump on this Amazon deal. Grab it before the Fourth of July to avoid BBQ FOMO!

Why do I need this? 🤔

With seven cooking functions (grill, barbecue griddle, air-crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate), the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro can replace several appliances, and you just might find yourself using it more than your full-sized oven. Plus, who wants to turn their kitchen into a sauna come August?

The grill grate can reach 500° F for achieving a nice sear on your steaks, while the flat-top griddle is ideal for stir-frying proteins and veggies. And when it comes to enjoying your favorite crispy-crunchy foods, it also turns into a 4-quart air fryer. Cooking for a crowd? Its roomy capacity can hold enough food for a family: up to six steaks with sides on the grill, or six pancakes on the griddle.

One of its coolest features has to be the included Foodi Smart Thermometer, which has four protein settings and nine doneness levels to ensure your food is cooked to perfection. A smoke control system consisting of a temperature-controlled grill grate, splatter shield and cool air zone help prevent your kitchen from becoming a fume-filled mess.

As far as cleaning is concerned, its PTFE/PFOA-free, nonstick grill grate, crisper basket and griddle plate are all dishwasher-safe.

This multitasking indoor grill is a summer savior. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Need more convincing? Here’s what some of its 1,300-plus five-star reviewers think.

Pros 👍

“Bought this a week ago and have used it at least twice a day,” wrote one happy shopper. “Easy to use and cooks everything to perfection. What have I prepared on my grill? Burgers, steaks, bacon, eggs, baked banana bread, stir-fried vegetables, baked potatoes, air-fried foods, grilled sandwiches and reheated foods. Replaced [my] toaster oven, air fryer and [I’ve] rarely used [my] stove except for steaming or boiling. Stays on my counter, cleans easily … and no smoke … a real timesaver.”

“I honestly like meat and poultry grilled on this better than on my outdoor grill,” shared another impressed buyer. “I am able to control the temperature better. The meat is much juicier. It’s just easier to use and I’m not standing outside in the heat in the summer.”

And it’s not just for the warmer months. “Nothing better than grilling in the winter, and the smart thermometer cooks the food perfectly every time,” said a third user. “I can cook meat for four all at once! We use this to cook every meal and almost never use the oven or stove anymore. Life-changing!”

Cons 👎

“[The] only thing I dislike about this item is that it sits a little bit at a slant, so your food can slide down towards [the] grease catcher,” noted a reviewer. “Other than that, I love everything about it.”

“Single-handedly the best purchase I’ve made for the kitchen,” raved a final fan. “It was so good, I also bought one for work. … Steak, chicken, fish on the grill — so easy, and leftover pizza on the air crisper, so good. Only complaint is the top inside lid and having to clean it; that is a pain because of the awkward angle. If they can figure out a easier way to clean this, then it would be a perfect product.”

Amazon This multitasker really “raises the char” when it comes to kitchen appliances. $200 at Amazon

One thing it can’t do? Make ice cream. But that’s what the Ninja Creami is for.

Walmart ‘Tis the season for enjoying tasty frozen treats, and this wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth in between trips to the ice cream truck. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you’ll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. “Scoop” it up for one of the best prices we’ve seen. Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. $149 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

