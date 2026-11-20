The NRL will introduce a Super Sunday to accommodate Perth’s entry, with an extra game added to the end of each weekend as part of an 18-team competition.

League officials revealed the draw for next year on Friday, with Parramatta and Gold Coast to kick off the season in Las Vegas alongside Melbourne and Wests Tigers.

The Dolphins, North Queensland and South Sydney have emerged as the biggest winners, while Melbourne and Brisbane have been served up two of the most difficult schedules.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

The Broncos have the most games against this year’s top eight (14) and top four (8) than any other team, and the Storm have the second most.

Under the newly constructed draw, no team will have more than one five-day turnaround with 16 of them shared evenly across the league.

The vast majority of weekends will consist of one game on a Thursday night, two on a Friday and then three on both a Saturday and Sunday.

The NRL had previously steered away from a 2pm Sunday timeslot early in the season due to hot weather, but that is no longer possible to avoid in the new fixture.

Sunday night games will also be a constant across the majority of the year, with the Bears hosting five of those to ensure more daytime football due to the west coast time difference.

A return to Monday night football had briefly been mooted as an option to accommodate the ninth game this year, but the need to avoid five-day turnarounds ruled that out.

Key points of the draw include Newcastle having to wait until Round 10 to try and exact revenge on the Sydney Roosters in their grand final rematch at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Be the first to know: Add 7NEWS as your preferred news source on Google

That is the latest grand final rematch since Canberra and the Roosters in the COVID-hit 2020 draw.

Jarome Luai will only have to wait until round four to run out for Parramatta against his old club Wests Tigers, when the two sides face off in their traditional Easter Monday clash at CommBank Stadium.

Payne Haas could feel the wrath of a Suncorp Stadium crowd for three straight weeks in May, with his first game for South Sydney against the Broncos slotted in for Round 10.

New Rabbitoh Payne Haas faces a three-week grilling at his old home ground under the NRL’s 2027 draw. Credit: AAP

The Rabbitohs then play in Brisbane the following week against North Queensland in Magic Round, before State of Origin I 10 days later at the same ground.

Another new addition to the draw will be a game on the public holiday Monday after Anzac Day, with Canterbury to host Perth at Accor Stadium on April 26.

Meanwhile, the NRL have locked in a string of three games in Auckland around the historic State of Origin II at Eden Park on June 16.

St George Illawarra will take on the Warriors at the same venue three days earlier on June 13, before the Warriors then host the Bears at Go Media Stadium on June 19.

The Wests Tigers will take a game against the Warriors to Dunedin in round seven, while Manly host the Dolphins and the Warriors face the Knights in back-to-back days at Christchurch’s One New Zealand Stadium in Round 21.

Source