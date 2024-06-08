The 35+ best Walmart deals this weekend — Dyson, Nintendo, Samsung and more

If you’re a Walmart fan (and the fact that you’re reading this suggests you may well be), June’s something of a blockbuster month for Walmart deals. On the 17th, Walmart+ Week begins, so you’ll be wanting to stock up on all manner of tech, housewares and pre-summer gear at big, big savings. For now, though, let’s turn our attention to something more pressing — Father’s Day! Don’t get caught empty-handed on the big day (which is next Sunday, btw). How about dazzling Dad with a brand-spanking-new Lenovo laptop? This one‘s nearly $300 off. Or maybe something more summer-specific, like a charcoal smoker (half price!) for the family grillmeister. Perhaps something for both of you — like this soundbar, which will spare you from hearing pops say “What’d he say?” umpteen times during family movie night. Could be the best $33 (down from $100!) you’ll ever spend. How’s that for a month of markdown-y goodness?

Best Walmart deals: Father’s Day

Walmart Dad will be able to enjoy three different capabilities in this one compact appliance: a fire pit, a barbecue grill and, of course, a smoker. It features two tiers, so he can cook and smoke multiple items at once, with a damper system that makes it easy to control the heat level. There’s even a built-in thermometer that’ll let him know precisely what the cooking temps are. $80 at Walmart

Walmart With 8GB of RAM, 256 GB of onboard storage and a battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of work, play or time-killing on a single charge, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it superb for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if dad’s working on the go. $279 at Walmart

Walmart For any dad who loves propane (and propane accessories), this fuel-powered griddle will be the perfect gift for him to take on all his outdoor expeditions … or just in the backyard for some tinkering around. With 362 square inches of cooking space, he’ll be able to whip up a sizzling meal for the whole family with total ease. $124 at Walmart

Walmart This compact powerhouse is an all-encompassing ticket to storm preparedness, with one AC outlet, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, one DC port and a built-in flashlight with a continuous lighting time of up to 68 hours. The remaining battery life is visible when charging, thanks to the digital display. It also comes with multiple power adapters, including one to allow in-car charging for any summer camping excursions. $55 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Vacuums

Walmart Don’t let this vac’s lightweight construction fool you — it’s a cleaning powerhouse, whooshing up embedded dirt, dust and debris from every surface in your home with what we imagine would be a smile on its face. Its Helix dirt separation system helps keep filters fresh and new for longer, and five height settings allow cleaning on almost any surface. $59 at Walmart

Walmart Engineered for daily quick cleaning, this fan favorite takes on stubborn dirt and dust with ease. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. And you’ll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air, especially handy if you are a pet owner. The biggest perk of all? It’s cordless! $300 at Walmart

Walmart This skinny little vac takes the hunt out of looking for dust. Thanks to a feature called Clean Sense IQ, the Cordless Pro Stick detects dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better dirt pickup. Pretty cool! The vacuum also converts easily to a handheld vac for above-floor cleanings like bookshelves, desks and cabinets. $169 at Walmart

Walmart Cracks, crevices and stubborn surfaces can’t elude the power and maneuverability of this lightweight handheld vac. Cleverly engineered, this 1.5-pound vac is great for “detailing” a room — catching all those spots that a broom and dustpan miss, making short work of any little mishaps. It even comes with a duster crevice tool for couches and car seats and a pet tool for sucking up pet hair without scuffing up hardwood floors. $78 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Garden

Walmart What’s better than a garden? A tall, cascading garden — you can fit so much more in so much less space! Form meets function in this fetching showcase that’s large enough to fit a plethora of herbs, flowers and more. It takes just 15 minutes to assemble, and each level can support 20 pounds of your fave flora. $65 at Walmart

Walmart A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It’s battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $40 at Walmart

Walmart With three different spaces, you can organize flowers and herbs just how you want them in this vertical planter. It’ll look great on a patio, porch or balcony while taking up very little real estate. Each pot has an internal partitioned layer with holes for excess water filtering, which helps prevent overwatering and root rot, and the entire unit is made for both indoor and outdoor use via its premium PP construction. $55 at Walmart

Walmart Tired of having to juggle all of your gardening tools while working around the yard? Struggle no more — this cute, collapsible covered wagon will fit just about anything you need, whether you’re getting your green thumb on or toting essentials to the beach. It can hold up to 330 pounds, so you can even wheel around the kiddos, with the added benefit of sun coverage from the removable roof! $85 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Outdoor

Walmart Mosquitoes don’t have to ruin your summer — not when you have this award-winning zapper on hand! It’ll create a 20-foot protection zone around you, driving away the little buzzers and saving you from a summer full of bites and itching. It includes 12 hours of mosquito repellent, and you’ll get up to 5.5 hours of use out of a single charge. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Can’t pronounce that brand name? Who cares — the price and performance of these will leave you speechless anyway. They’re equipped with sensors that automatically turn them on when they detect motion — particularly handy when you get home after dark and can’t see a thing. Plus, they’ll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over or have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There’s no need for chargers or batteries — the sun will juice them up all day long. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Take shelter from the summer sun with this mega-wide shade-bringer — then kick back for an evening under the stars with its solar-powered LED lights. There are three colors to choose from, so you’re likely to find a match for your outdoor furniture — it’s also UV protective and water repellent. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Remember when you had to push a bulky, gas-guzzling monster across your yard just to trim the grass? Lawnmower technology has come a long way, and this powerhouse is at the top of the food chain. Ideal for smaller yards, it has a durable steel blade that cuts a 14-inch path, slicing each blade of grass with effortless precision. It’s lightweight and a breeze to steer, and its rear collection bag — 10.6 gallons — comes off easily so you can empty clippings without a mess. $162 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: TVs and home entertainment

Walmart The Frame doesn’t go on sale super often, so we suggest you jump now if you’ve been looking to add a little artsiness to your entertainment setup. This TV looks great while in use, but a built-in motion sensor means it will turn into a rotating art display when not turned on. The border around the frame makes it look like a painting hanging on the wall, solving the pesky issue of what to do with your TV when you aren’t, y’know, watching it. $798 at Walmart

Walmart Ready to dive into some blockbusters? How about watching some summer baseball games? If you’re still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to the Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV. The television has crisp, clear, high-def picture quality and comes with a Google Assistant button on the remote to help you find and stream thousands of movies and shows. $258 at Walmart

Walmart With its stunning 4K display, this TV has a lot going for it — starting with the $150-off price tag. Its 70 inches will make you feel totally immersed in whatever show, movie or game you turn on, which includes just about anything across both live TV and streaming apps, thanks to its built-in webOS capabilities. $498 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Tech

Walmart The Switch is one of the best video game consoles out there, with its wide range of exclusive titles and ease of play for the whole family. This console comes with two motion-control ‘Joy-Con’ controllers on each side, which can be used separately or together as a unit. It’s a blast for people of all ages — not just the kids! $283 at Walmart

TopVision If you’re using only your TV’s built-in speakers for your audio, you’re probably missing part of the story. This inexpensive soundbar from Topvision will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a more immersive listening experience. $33 at Walmart

Walmart There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to enjoy your favorite tunes by the pool or on the beach because your go-to speaker can’t handle a little bit of splashback. There’s a solution: This clever waterproof Bluetooth option, which you can take in the water with you. We don’t suggest submerging it, but throw it on a little floatie and let it do its thing — and you can enjoy it in the shower afterward! With up to 30 hours play time on a single charge, you’ll have this little wonder for wherever the day’s adventures take you. $32 at Walmart

Walmart No-nonsense and crazy affordable, this IdeaPad is perfect for anyone who wants to stay connected on the go — ideal for checking in to work when you’re out of office. You’ll benefit from all-day battery life on a single charge, a 720p camera for video calls and a Windows 11 package. $320 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Home

Walmart If you’ve ever looked at fancy hotel rainfall showers with envy, you’re just $46 away from upgrading your own to elite status — all you need is this 12-inch high-pressure shower head combo. It promises the “ultimate shower experience,” and we’d tend to agree, considering the multiple modes, additional handheld sprayer and anti-clogging nozzles. $43 at Walmart

Walmart It’s flying pest season — do you know where your bug zappers are? This handy plug-in model from Liba will help keep mosquitoes, fruit flies and other pests from buzzing around your head. There are no toxic chemicals involved, so you can rest assured that your family and pets will be totally unaffected by the zapper — but the bugs, well, they’ll be wiped out soon enough. $13 at Walmart

Walmart If your home cleaning arsenal needs a little oomph, look no further than this electric power scrubbing wand. It’s ideal for banishing stubborn stains, and it deep-cleans like a dream. It also includes varying handle-length options for reaching just about anything that needs de-griming. $31 at Walmart

Walmart Dray-o! Draaay-o! Summertime come and we wanna stay cool... If you too are swelter-averse, we suggest grabbing this inexpensive tower fan. It’ll effectively distribute airflow throughout your room with 90-degree oscillation and a unique air-duct design to minimize noise. $57 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Kitchen

Walmart Made of stainless steel, this machine is a stylish addition to any kitchen countertop or outdoor cooking space. (That’s right; it has a handle, so you can even bring it to cookouts or campsites.) Aesthetics aside, it can produce ice cubes faster than traditional freezers — you’ll get nine ice cubes in just nine minutes. Yeah, that’s pretty dang fast! And, thanks to its large water reservoir, it can produce up to 26 pounds of ice in one day. $58 at Walmart

Walmart Grill up some burgers rain or shine with this weather-proof wonder. Switch out the nonstick plates and it doubles as a griddle for cooking up pancakes, crepes and other delights. The family-size 14-inch cooktop means it’s large enough to feed the whole crew but is small enough to tuck away. $79 at Walmart

Walmart Slight in size but big in usefulness, the K-Slim + Iced serves up both hot coffee and brews over ice, so you can enjoy a warming cup by the firepit at night or a cool pick-me-up in the a.m. You can make up to four 8-ounce cups before needing to refill the water reservoir, and at less than 5 inches wide, you’ll barely notice it on your kitchen counter. $87 at Walmart

Walmart Whether you’re mixing up a smoothie or blending a slushy, you’ll do it with ease with this powerful little number. The 40-ounce glass jar is ideal for whipping up a slew of refreshing beverages — you’ll be the star of any cookout when you bring out a pitcher of summery sips. $28 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Style

Walmart Lifting support, but without the uncomfortable underwire? Sign us up! This bra has it all — gentle padding at the bottom of each cup for a natural boost, soft and comfortable fabric, and most important: no…wires…ever! $13 at Walmart

Walmart Hanes knows comfortable underwear, and this low-cost pack (just a buck and change per pair!) is proof. They offer a high waist with ultra-soft band that won’t pinch or bind; breathable, ring-spun cotton fabric; and all-day freshness courtesy of Cool Comfort wicking technology. $12 at Walmart

Walmart This mesh tote is a great way to bring all your essentials poolside or to the beach while ensuring that sand stays out and your valuables stay in. There are nine pockets for optimal organization — your flip-flops, keys, wallet, sunscreen, phone and more all have their own spot for easy accessibility. Choose from a variety of colors; the price varies slightly based on your selection, but you won’t be paying more than $11 for this beachy bag. $11 at Walmart

Walmart Crocs are a great option for summer, since they’re made from supportive Croslite foam — a water-friendly material that quickly sheds water whether your tootsies are wet from the sprinkler or just a little sweaty (we won’t judge). These slide sandals in particular are designed to ensure maximum comfort, so you can easily wear these all day, whether you’re checking off your to-do list or kicking back at the beach. $24 at Walmart

Best Walmart deals: Beauty and wellness

Walmart While there are many whitening strips on the market, these long-time standbys excel in their ability to take 15 years of even the most stubborn stains off your teeth, whitening your smile an insane 25 times better than a typical whitening toothpaste. Each kit comes with 28 whitening strips — half for your top teeth and the others for bottom teeth — for a total of 14 treatments that will only take you a half hour to complete. Crest promises that, with daily use, you’ll see results that last six months or longer. $27 at Walmart

Walmart Good oral care is important, but you can’t go to the dentist every day for a clean and fresh smile. That’s where this at-home de-gunker comes in — it sprays a steady but gentle stream of water at, and between, your teeth and gums to easily and painlessly remove 99.99% of food, buildup and stains. Plus, this pack comes with eight different floss heads, so you’ll be prepared for anything! $26 at Walmart

Walmart We can’t emphasize enough how important sunscreen is when spending more time outside, so be sure you’re stocked up for summer with a few different options, including this hardworking combo that functions as both a makeup primer and SPF 40 sunblock. Not only will it protect your skin from harmful UV rays, but it’ll keep you looking fresh and fabulous from morning till night. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Give new meaning to the term “beauty sleep” with this overnight moisturizer from L’Oreal! Just add it to your nightly skin care routine and it’ll nourish while you snooze. It tackles signs of aging, thanks to ingredients like pro-retinol and centella asiatica. Its rich yet non-greasy formula helps to lock in hydration, leaving skin softer and suppler than it was before. $12 at Walmart

