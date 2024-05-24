The Target Memorial Day sale is on: Get up to 50% off furniture, grills, electronics and more

There are a lot of reasons to love a holiday weekend. An extra day off from work means more time to do the things you love, like shop! Memorial Day is a great time to save, and Target has kicked off its Memorial Day sale on everything you need to make the most of the summer sun, from grills and patio furniture to sunscreen and lawn games. (You can even save on groceries!) Of course, you can also expect to save on big-ticket items like TVs, headphones and kitchen appliances if you’re content to bask in the air-conditioning. Either way, the Target Memorial Day sale is here!

The Target Memorial Day sale (Target is calling it the Hello Summer Sale) includes deals of up to 50% off storewide:

More ways to save at Target

The retailer also recently announced that it’s lowering regular prices on about 5,000 frequently shopped items. Some examples include Good & Gather Frozen Chicken Breasts, Prime Hydration Ice Pop Sports Drinks, Johnsonville Cheddar Smoked Sausages and Good & Gather Shredded Cheese — all good things to stock up on if you plan to cook and eat al fresco this Memorial Day.

Additionally, the retailer relaunched its Target Circle loyalty program in early April. It’s free to join, and you’ll get access to exclusive deals and Target Circle bonuses. There’s also Target Circle 360, a paid membership similar to Amazon Prime that gives customers free same-day delivery via Shipt, plus free two-day shipping.

Finally, you’ll want to check out the Target Circle Card, previously known as the Target RedCard, which lets you save 5% on all purchases, receive free two-day shipping and get a discount on the paid Target Circle 360 program.

Shop the Target Memorial Day sale 2024

With so many savings, it’s hard to know where to start! That’s why we’re here. Take a look at some of the best discounts you can get leading up to the official Target Memorial Day sale. Whether you’re planning a party this weekend or just want to kick back and relax, there’s something for everyone.

Target Save $10 when you spend $50 on groceries at Target in stores or online. If you shop online, you can get your groceries delivered the same day via Shipt or order them for curbside pickup. If you’re shopping for party snacks, don’t miss this Target shopper favorite, Dill Pickle Chip Dip. $4 at Target

Target Pool floats never last that long. If you need a few more this season, grab this sturdy surfboard-shaped option. It measures well over 5 feet, so there’s plenty of room for splashy fun. “What a great size float!” said one person. “I am 5’4″ and it is slightly taller than I am. … It isn’t flimsy at all when blown up all the way. It comes with an additional sticker if it is punctured.” $12 at Target

Target Keep bugs at bay with this magical little cordless machine. The EPA-approved device creates a protective 20-foot zone that repels mosquitoes without dispensing any heat, flames or strong smells. “This was very convenient and easy to use. It repelled mosquitos better than most other alternatives we tried,” said a satisfied shopper. Psst: Target shoppers also rave about these mosquito-repelling stickers. Save $10 with Target Circle $30 at Target

Target Get the whole family outside for a game of bean bag toss (aka cornhole) with this portable set. The boards have handles on the side that make them easy to move around the yard or take to the beach. “It’s sturdy and doesn’t go anywhere in the wind,” said one reviewer. “It’s always a nice lawn game to have for any crowd at a party.” $32 at Target

Target Upgrade your beach (or pool) chairs with these gems. There’s a comfy headrest and clever slots on the sides for your arms if you prefer to lie down on your belly. “Love it! Not too bulky and very portable!” said one shopper. Plan on getting a lot of fresh air this summer? Check out these Memorial Day outdoor deals. $36 at Target

Target Sit back and relax knowing that you saved big on these classic Adirondack chairs. They have deep seats, slanted backs and armrests that make them comfy enough for napping or just enjoying the scenery. “It takes a little while to put together, but great quality and super cute. 10/10 recommend,” said one buyer. $76 at Target

Target You might already have a grill, but how about one this portable? It uses a compact propane tank to fire up the 154-square-inch cooktop with porcelain-enameled cast-iron grates. Start grilling at the beach, park, campsite or anywhere else you might want a hot dog this season. “This is the most portable and handy gas grill I have ever seen,” said one impressed shopper. “Very easy to set up. It even has a storage space for the gas. The top of it comes off and is an amazing and durable cutting board. The handle makes it easy to carry. You can literally use this anywhere.” $124 at Target

Target It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right? Kick off the holiday weekend wherever you are with this portable frozen drink maker. It’s battery-operated and can make over 20 drinks on a single charge. Essentially, it’s a portable blender with an 18-ounce capacity, but it makes shaved ice instead of crushed ice, just like at the Margaritaville resorts. “I bought this for my family’s eclipse camping trip,” explained one shopper. “I charged it up and made a couple of drinks at home to test it out and then about 10 at the campsite. It worked like a dream. I love that the battery lasts so long.” $170 at Target

Target Make this the summer you finally get a pizza oven! Well, if you can call this a pizza oven — it’s a clever multitasker. Use it to bake, smoke, roast, broil, dehydrate and warm up food. “Made a great pizza right out of the box, meatloaf last night, smoking a pork shoulder as we speak!” said one happy buyer. Foodies can find other great Memorial Day kitchen deals here. $300 at Target

Target Don’t miss any of your favorite shows and movies this summer. This LG TV dynamically adjusts its backlights to maintain deep black levels for the ultimate contrast and clarity. “I bought my TV a little over a year ago and I am very happy with it,” said one fan. “The picture quality and the sound is great and I change it from sports, movies and TV shows.” Got gadgets? Peruse more Memorial Day tech deals. $400 at Target

