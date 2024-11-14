PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets (or “Vantage”), an award-winning multi-asset broker, has once again solidified its reputation for excellence, outperforming competitors across multiple key categories in Investing.com’s latest brokerage test.



Vantage Markets Emerges as Top-ranked Broker across Multiple Categories in Investing.com’s Recent Performance Test during the US Election Period

Investing.com, one of the world’s leading financial publishers, provides real-time financial news, analysis, and data, serving over 60 million monthly users across global markets. Its brokerage tests are highly regarded in the industry, offering comprehensive insights into broker performance based on rigorous evaluation criteria.

In this latest assessment, the test evaluated multiple key metrics, including leverage, spread value, spread stability, no-slippage rate, market depth, large order cost, and swap competitiveness, conducted during one of the most volatile periods – the U.S. elections—with test data focused on the product movement of Gold (XAUUSD).

Leverage

Vantage excelled in providing flexible, highly competitive leverage of up to 1:2000 (in selected regions), granting traders access to powerful financial instruments with a range of options tailored to their trading needs. This balance of flexibility and control is essential to Vantage’s philosophy of empowering traders with tools that support intelligent risk management.

Spread Value and Spread Stability

Based on ECN account data, the test highlighted Vantage’s exceptionally low spread values at 9.1 as compared to other brokers, offering traders cost-effective access to the markets. Furthermore, spread stability consistently held within a range of 8-9 points, a critical factor during market turbulence. This stability reflects Vantage’s robust infrastructure and dedication to providing reliable trading conditions regardless of market fluctuations.

No-Slippage Rate

Vantage demonstrated an unmatched 79% no-slippage execution rate on STP accounts, showcasing its ability to minimise the disparity between requested and executed prices. By reducing unexpected deviations, Vantage ensures that traders’ strategies remain intact without unexpected deviations, enhancing trust and transparency in trade execution.

Market Depth

In a rigorous test of order placements during high-volatility news events, Vantage exhibited unparalleled market depth, handling large lot sizes with minimal slippage. This level of market depth and stability reflects the strength of Vantage’s liquidity network, providing traders with a seamless experience even during peak market activity.

Large Order Cost

During the high-volatility US Election period, Vantage excelled with a larger order cost of -26.6, offering competitive pricing and minimising trading expenses for large transactions. This is at the back of Vantage’s commitment to ensure that traders enjoy cost-efficiency even in dynamic and fast-moving markets.

Swap Competitiveness

Vantage continues to deliver value with industry-leading swap rates, offering -30.8 for long positions and 22 for short positions. Known for offering some of the industry’s best swap rates, Vantage ranks highly with advantageous rates on both sides of the market, providing traders added value, especially for long-term positions.

The recognition by Investing.com is a true testament to Vantage’s drive for excellence and reinforces its position as a leader in the global trading landscape. For traders across the world, these results are not only a reflection of Vantage’s superior trading conditions but also a promise of its unwavering commitment to fostering a high-performance trading environment.

Geraldine Goh, Chief Marketing Officer at Vantage said, “At Vantage, stability, precision execution, and robust anti-slippage measures set us apart. Especially during volatile trading conditions, our commitment to reliability and superior performance ensures that our clients experience the best trading environment, standing strong when it matters most.”

For more information, visit Vantage’s Media Centre: https://www.vantagemarkets.com/about/media-centre/

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

