Lightweight comfort meets mastering-grade tuning in a compact clip-on design.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 1MORE announces the launch of its latest clip-on open-ear headphones, the 1MORE Ear Clip S12, designed to deliver exceptional sound performance, superior comfort, and seamless everyday usability. With a 10mm dynamic driver, Bluetooth 5.4, and mastering-grade tuning, the S12 continues 1MORE’s mission to deliver studio-quality sound in everyday form factors.



1MORE Expands Its Open-Ear Lineup with the New Ear Clip S12

A 360° Journey Through Sound

Powered by a 10mm dynamic driver, the new 1MORE wireless open-ear earbuds deliver 360° panoramic sound, producing a wide soundstage and balanced frequency response that immerses listeners in every detail of their music. Tuned by 1MORE’s acoustic engineers, the S12 offers detailed imaging, deep low-frequency control, and accurate midrange tonality. Additionally, users can instantly adjust their preferred sound signature through 6 embedded EQ presets, – from enhanced bass to crystal-clear vocals – via the 1MORE Music app.

Engineered for Natural Comfort

Each earbud weighs only 5 grams, providing exceptional lightness for prolonged wear. The latest clip-on ergonomic design conforms naturally to the ear’s contour, ensuring a secure yet comfortable fit without inserting anything into the ear canal. This non-instrusive structure enables users to enjoy their music while remaining aware of their surroundings, making the earbuds ideal for extended listening, commuting, and outdoor activities.

Elevated Seamless Usage

The new 1MORE Ear Clip S12 is engineered for convenience and reliability in every scenario. Featuring dual-mic ENC technology, the S12 captures clear voice signals while reducing ambient noise during calls. Its 28-hour total battery life (with charging case) provides all-day playback, complemented by IPX5 water resistance to withstand sweat and light rain. For entertainment and gaming, the Low-Latency Mode ensures near-synchronous audio with video content, while Bluetooth 5.4 guarantees faster pairing, stable connections, and improved anti-interference performance across devices.

Price and Availability

The latest 1MORE Ear Clip S12 is now available in Black and Whitefor $39.99 USD, via 1MORE’s official website , or Amazon (both color options), and select retailers nationwide.

Combining premium sound, lightweight comfort, and reliable endurance, 1MORE’s newest open-ear model 1MORE S12 expands its award-winning lineup and delivers a refined listening experience tailored to modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

About 1MORE

1MORE is a globally distributed consumer audio brand committed to delivering superior sound through award-winning design and cutting-edge technology. With a mission to make premium audio accessible to all, 1MORE products have earned acclaim from CES, iF, and Red Dot Design Awards, and are tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineers.

Source