$20 avocado toast fuels outrage as travelers say airport food prices are out of control

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Travelers are increasingly questioning why a quick bite at the airport can come with a restaurant-level price tag, according to several reports.

A recent viral post on X added to the frustration after a traveler slammed a nearly $20 avocado toast purchased at an airport in the South.

The traveler said the $19.64 breakfast was supposed to include toasted sprout bread, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, bacon and crushed red pepper — but many commenters said the dish looked far less appetizing than the price suggested.

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California chef and restaurateur Andrew Gruel looked at photos of the avocado toast and said he was not impressed.

“It [is] probably sold as avocado purée. … They took a disposable plastic knife, and they wiped it on a piece of toast,” Gruel told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“But it doesn’t surprise me, and I don’t put it on the actual worker who made that,” he added as he shared his personal point of view.

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Gruel believes the quality of food at airports is going down as the prices are going up.

“Nowadays, all you’re getting is just prepackaged, co-packed foods at airports,” he said.

“You’ll have one vendor that’s going to prepackage sandwiches and wraps and hard-boiled eggs, and maybe some meat and cheese platters,” he added.

Gruel said he believes much of the food at sit-down restaurants in airports is “overpriced garbage.”

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“That is rarely cooked from scratch,” he said. But “I don’t want to say that there’s no good food at airports.”

Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog “View From the Wing” told Fox News Digital that the issue goes beyond one expensive breakfast that’s been called out on social media.

Airport restaurants contend with higher rents, limited storage space, stricter security requirements for deliveries and higher labor costs, all of which contribute to higher menu prices, Leff and Gruel said.

“It’s expensive to operate there,” Leff said.

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He added that some airports advertise “street pricing,” but the wording isn’t always clear.

“They never really tell you which street,” Leff said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey even allows airport concessionaires to charge up to 15% more than comparable off-airport “street prices,” according to the official Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Concessionaire Street Pricing Standards and Procedures Manual.

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“More expensive, not as good,” Leff said about all airport food in general.

The pricey avocado toast is far from the only expensive item travelers find at airport restaurants.

A burger at Paris Cafe in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport costs $34, according to the restaurant’s online menu.

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Barney’s Beanery at Los Angeles International Airport charges $21.30 for its Barney Breakfast, which includes eggs, hash browns and toast, according to the airport’s Shop & Dine website.

“Even if you just want a bottle of water, you’re paying $5 or $6 for a cheap bottle,” Gruel said. “That’s where they’re making their money.”

The viral avocado post prompted travelers to share their own frustrations.

“Airport food prices are absolutely out of control,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Even if you just want a bottle of water, you’re paying $5 or $6 for a cheap bottle.”

“Breakfast burrito to go … $36 bucks. I thought maybe I broke a window or something, and they added that on,” one Reddit user quipped.

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While some airport lounges offer quality meals, Leff said he wouldn’t recommend purchasing lounge access just for the food.

Gruel agreed. “I’d say be careful of the airport lounge food because, most of the time, it’s just sitting out there, you know, under a sneeze guard and everybody’s putting their hands all over it,” he said.

Leff suggested eating before arriving at the airport or bringing food from home.

Additional advice: Look for sandwiches.

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“I would never spend $25 on pizza like that. But I’ve actually had a few good sandwiches at airports,” Gruel said.

He added, “Tortas Frontera, which is Rick Bayless’s shop in Chicago’s [O’Hare] airport — they make a pretty good sandwich. Granted, it’s $25 for a sandwich, maybe $20, but it’s a good quality product.”

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