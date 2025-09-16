2025 International Youth Dialogue on World Cultural Heritage Protection Held in Honghe, Yunnan

KUNMING, China, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 International Youth Dialogue on World Cultural Heritage Protection took place on August 26 in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province. The program was designed to bring together young leaders from across the globe to advance the preservation of cultural and natural heritage and to foster cross-cultural dialogue.

The dialogue featured remarks from senior representatives of China International Communications Group (CICG), China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD), the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Committee, the Information Office of the Yunnan Provincial Government, the Honghe Prefecture CPC Committee, and the Honghe Prefecture Publicity Department. The Chinese National Commission for UNESCO and UNESCO itself also delivered video addresses. Attendees included winners of the second Orchid Awards, diplomats from nearly 20 countries, and international youth delegates, bringing together over 100 participants from China and abroad.

During the event, CICG showcased its flagship Orchid Awards, calling attention to opportunities for youth engagement at the global level. Faculty and scholars from universities and research institutions exchanged perspectives on preserving both tangible and intangible cultural heritage. Highlights included the launch of the “Intangible Culinary Heritage Workshop: Revitalizing Mengzi Guoqiao Rice Noodles” initiative, as well as the introduction of the Honghe Initiative by youth delegates. A dedicated roundtable provided a platform for young people to share ideas on how to infuse innovation and new energy into heritage conservation. Additional activities included an evening seminar titled “Pingbian Night Talk: The Practice of Cultural Heritage Protection and Development in Honghe” in Pingbian County, followed by a thematic site visit for international participants.



2025 International Youth Dialogue on World Cultural Heritage Protection Held in Honghe, Yunnan

The event was coordinated by CICG and the Information Office of the Yunnan Provincial Government, with support from CCICD. Co-hosting organizations included the Honghe Prefecture Information Office, the Honghe Prefecture Cyberspace Affairs Office, and CICG International Communication Development Co., Ltd. Now in its third year since its launch in 2023, the dialogue has become a recurring platform for international youth collaboration in heritage protection and cultural exchange.

