2025 Laver Cup: How to watch, full schedule, streaming info and more

It’s Europe’s best tennis stars vs. the rest of the world at the 2025 Laver Cup this weekend. For the first time since its invention in 2017, the Laver Cup will be held in the U.S. The 2025 global tennis tournament will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Menšík and Flavio Cobolli make up Team Europe, with Yannick Noah serving as the team’s captain. Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerúndolo, Alex Michelsen, João Fonseca and Reilly Opelka make up Team World, with Andre Agassi serving as captain.

The Laver Cup begins Friday, Sept. 19. You can tune into coverage on Tennis Channel. Here’s what else to know about the 2025 Laver Cup tennis tournament.

How to watch the 2025 Laver Cup:

Dates: Sept. 19-21

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV channel: Tennis Channel

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo and more

When is the 2025 Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup begins on Friday, Sept. 19. The three-day tennis tournament runs through Sunday, Sept. 21

What channel is the Laver Cup on?

In the U.S., you can catch 2025 Laver Cup coverage on the Tennis Channel

How to watch the 2025 Laver Cup in the U.S. without cable:

DirecTV is currently offering its Choice tier (typically $108+/month with fees) for just $72.98 (after fees) for your first month. DirecTV’s Choice tier gets you access to all the usual sports suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and, of course, Tennis Channel. You’ll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage and access to ESPN’s new streaming tier, ESPN unlimited. The best part is, currently, you can check all this out free for 5 days. So if you’re interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for the Laver Cup, but aren’t ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV. $73 for your first month at DirecTV

Fubo’s new skinny sports bundle, Fubo Sports + News, includes local broadcast stations owned-and-operated by ABC, CBS and FOX, plus additional affiliates in select markets, as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel. It also includes free access to ESPN’s new ESPN+ unlimited plan. Fubo subscribers get unlimited cloud DVR storage, too. You can get $10 off your first month of Fubo Sports, which brings the cost to $45.99; after that, it goes up to $55.99/month. The platform offers a free trial period, so you can check it out for the 2025 Laver Cup and decide if it’s right for you this year. $45.99 for your first month at Fubo

2025 Laver Cup players:

Team Europe will be captained by Yannick Noah, and vice-captained by Tim Henman. Team World will be captained by Andre Agassi and vice-captained by Patrick Rafter. Here’s who is playing on Team Europe and Team World:

Team Europe: Carlos Alcaraz; Alexander Zverev; Holger Rune; Casper Ruud; Jakub Menšík; Flavio Cobolli

Team World: Taylor Fritz; Alex de Minaur; Francisco Cerúndolo; Alex Michelsen; João Fonseca; Reilly Opelka

How does the Laver Cup work?

The Laver Cup is a three-day tennis tournament that pits a team of European players against the rest of the world. Team Europe and Team World face off every day in three singles matches and one doubles match. Friday’s wins are worth one point, Saturday’s two points and Sunday’s three points. Whichever team reaches 13 points first takes the trophy.

2025 Laver Cup schedule:

All times Pacific.

Fri., Sept. 19

Match 1, Singles: 1 p.m.

Match 2, Singles: After previous match

Match 3, Singles: 7 p.m.

Match 4, Doubles: After previous match

Sat., Sept. 20

Match 5, Singles: 1 p.m.

Match 6, Singles: After previous match

Match 7, Singles: 7 p.m.

Match 8, Doubles: After previous match

Sun., Sept. 21

Match 9, Doubles: 12 p.m.

Match 10*, Singles: After previous match

Match 11*, Singles: After previous match

Match 12*, Singles: After previous match

*If necessary

More ways to watch the Laver Cup:

