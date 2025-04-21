2025 NBA Playoffs: How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers game

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers will face Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series on Tuesday — here’s how to watch. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday night, with a tip-off time of 10 p.m. ET. In their NBA Western Conference first round game on Saturday night, the Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 117-95, with Jaden McDaniels scoring 25 points for Minnesota and Naz Reid backing him up with 23 points, including six 3-pointers. Can the Lakers even the series on Tuesday? Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in to the L.A. Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game tonight, and here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

How to watch the Timberwolves vs. Lakers game:

Date: Tuesday, April 22

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Sling, Hulu with Live TV and more

Where to watch the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game:

You can tune into the L.A. Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on TNT, which is available on platforms like DirecTV, Sling, and Hulu with Live TV. The game will also be streaming on Max.

When do the NBA playoffs start?

The 2025 NBA playoffs began Saturday, Apr. 19.

NBA Playoffs channel:

The NBA Playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

How to watch the NBA Playoffs without cable:

DIRECTV’s MySports pack is a curated live TV package geared toward sports fans, with access to ESPN’s suite of channels, TBS, TNT, USA, FS1 and an included subscription to ESPN+ for $69.99/month. The MySports pack guarantees access to thousands of live televised events, plus all the live-streaming and library content on ESPN+, all on one interface and one bill. You can try it for free for five days before committing. Try free at DirecTV

Max, aka “the one to watch,” has select live sports available through its Bleacher Report Sports add-on, which is included free of charge for ad-free Max subscribers. On top of NBA games on TBS, TNT and TruTV, Max has buzzy shows including The Pitt, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Dune: Prophecy and more. Ad-supported Max starts at $10/month. The Standard plan (which includes B/R Sports free of charge) costs $17/month. $16.99/month at Max

Who is playing in the NBA playoffs?

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies

(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Golden State Warriors

(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves

(4) Denver Nuggets vs. (5) LA Clippers

Eastern Conference

(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Miami Heat

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Orlando Magic

(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Detroit Pistons

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Milwaukee Bucks

2025 NBA playoffs TV schedule:

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 22

Game 2: Bucks at Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Game 2: Grizzlies at Thunder, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Timberwolves at Lakers, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, April 23

Game 2: Magic at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Heat at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Game 2: Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday, April 24

Game 3: Knicks at Pistons, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Thunder at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Clippers, 10 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Friday, April 25

Game 3: Celtics at Magic, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Pacers at Bucks, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU/NBA TV)

Game 3: Lakers at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, April 26

Game 3: Cavaliers at Heat, 1 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Thunder at Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Nuggets at Clippers, 6 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Rockets at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 27

Game 4: Knicks at Pistons, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Lakers at Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Celtics at Magic, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Pacers at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, April 28

Game 4: Cavaliers at Heat, TBD (TBD)

Game 5: Grizzlies at Thunder, TBD (TBD)*

Game 4: Rockets at Warriors, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Magic at Celtics, TBD (TBD)*

Game 5: Pistons at Knicks, TBD (TBD)*

Game 5: Bucks at Pacers, TBD (TBD)*

Game 5: Clippers at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)*

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5: Warriors at Rockets, TBD (TBD)*

Game 5: Heat at Cavaliers, TBD (TBD)*

Game 5: Timberwolves at Lakers, TBD (TBD)*

Thursday, May 1

Game 6: Celtics at Magic, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at Pistons, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Thunder at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Clippers, TBD (TBD)*

Friday, May 2

Game 6: Cavaliers at Heat, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Pacers at Bucks, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Lakers at Timberwolves, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Rockets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)*

Saturday, May 3

Game 7: Magic at Celtics, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Pistons at Knicks, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Grizzlies at Thunder, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)*

Sunday, May 4

Game 7: Heat at Cavaliers, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Bucks at Pacers, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Lakers, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Rockets, TBD (TBD)*

* denotes if necessary.

More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:

