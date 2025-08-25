55 years and a 5000% return, heritage auction lifts 1912 classic to new heights

After 55 years under one roof, a Federation-era Claremont residence lit up the auction scene with spirited competition, ultimately selling for $1.9 million. Four registered Perthies turned up at 27 Davies Rd, Claremont with two actively raising paddles, but the contest was electric.

Ray White agent Thomas Jefferson Wedge recalled the dramatic start. “Bids opened at $1 million. The seller thought it was too low and was ready to let it pass, but the auction caught fire pretty quick. Offers shot to $1.3 million, then $1.5 million in no time.”

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

The eventual winners, a young family from the UK, had only seen the property the day before. The husband handled the bidding, outlasting the competition, while the wife’s first live view of her new home left her in awe: “I can’t believe I get to live in it!”

Built in 1912 and bursting with Federation character, the home combines classic charm with contemporary convenience. Wide Jarrah floorboards, pressed-tin ceilings, leadlight French doors and a corner fireplace complement a modern rear extension with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning stove and open-plan living that spills into a leafy alfresco garden.

The sale marks the closing chapter for a family who raised four children here, now ready to downsize and relax.

Thirty minutes of brinkmanship ends with $1.15m win

A tightly held home that has been immaculately maintained drew nine registered bidders and a lively 30-minute contest before the hammer fell at 39 Deslanders Street, Ethelton SA.

Ouwens Casserly agent Gary Krievs said three buyers were active, with bidding opening at $950,000 and climbing in careful increments. Early $25,000 jumps soon slowed to $5,000 and $2,000 raises, before the final stretch played out in thousand-dollar bids that kept the crowd on edge.

“People were leaning forward asking, ‘Has it hit reserve?'” Krievs recalled. “There was a sense of suspense right to the very end.”

The eventual winners, a couple who had sold their own property the week before, secured the keys in order to live closer to the woman’s father. They outlasted a field of determined competitors, including disappointed underbidders who left muttering it was “back to Melbourne for us.”

The vendor, who has already purchased another home in pursuit of a sea change, watched the spirited competition, knowing the property had struck a chord with buyers.

Buyers chased the home hard because of its pristine condition and coveted setting. With suburb values holding firm and interest flowing from both locals and Melbourne buyers, the $1.15 million finish proved demand can stay fierce even when the contest drags on.

Adelaide recorded 115 auctions this week, according to Cotality (formerly corelogic) the highest since early June. Preliminary results show a 71.2 percent clearance rate, easing from 78 percent last week.

Parkside family home doubles its value with $1.9m sale

A vibrant crowd of 40 gathered for the sale of 25 Carranya St at Camp Hill in Brisbane, where a four bedder, drawn by leafy Joe Foster Park, put four determined bidders through their paces

From the opening of $1.7 million, Place listing agent Joanna Gianniotis said the contest quickly gained momentum. “Bids climbed in $50,000 jumps and raced to $1.9 million before the winning bidders landed on $1.95 million,” she said. The result marked a striking rise from the property’s last sale in 2001 for $970,000.

The buyers, recently returned from Singapore, were cheered on by their parents, eager to see them back in the family home. The vendor was equally thrilled. “They had hoped to sell without going to auction, but I encouraged them to test the market,” Gianniotis said. “The result exceeded everything they expected.”

The home itself blends timeless sophistication with modern liveability. A flowing layout connects open-plan living, dining and a fully equipped kitchen to a covered al fresco area, glass-framed swimming pool and private backyard with park access. Upstairs, a master suite with walk-in robe and three additional bedrooms, plus a study and media space, provides flexibility for families.

With top-tier schooling, local shops, cafes and walking tracks all nearby, the $1.95 million sale reflects the enduring draw of parkside living and the premium buyers are willing to pay for lifestyle, convenience and space.

Brisbane hosted 172 auctions this week, rising from 136 last week and the highest in a month, according to Cotality (formerly corelogic)The preliminary clearance rate slipped to 60.8 percent, the lowest in eleven weeks.

Source