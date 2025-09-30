“A Day of Water-Shaped Beauty and Prayer – Winter Japanese Cultural Monitor Tour in Koshigaya, Saitama | December 7, 2025”

SAITAMA, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Just about 30 minutes by train from Tokyo, Koshigaya City in Saitama Prefecture is known as a waterside town shaped by five first-class rivers. For centuries, this area has nurtured traditions of papier-mâché and paper crafts, preserving expressions of the Japanese spirit of making wishes. Its most iconic symbol is the Koshigaya Daruma, recognized for its refined white face and distinctive high nose.

In recent years, the historic Nikko Highway, dating back to the Edo period, has gained attention as the “Samurai Road,” casting new light on the legacy of Koshigaya-juku, the post town once bustling with shogunal falconry and daimyo processions. This winter’s special monitor tour offers a rare chance to experience Koshigaya’s culture and history all at once: the Daruma that holds a wish, a shrine for prayer, traditional craftsmanship, and the beauty of the stage—woven together into a single story.

To learn more about this unique program, Tourism Media Service spoke with Rojicoya Co., Ltd., the organizer of the tour. Based in a 100-year-old traditional house, the company shares the essence of Japan with the world through hands-on experiences such as samurai, calligraphy, and flower arrangement.

What is the theme of this monitor tour?

The key concept is “Wish → Prayer → Craftsmanship → Stage.” Participants begin by making a wish with the elegantly high-nosed Koshigaya Daruma, then offer prayers at Hisaizu Shrine. In the afternoon, they experience traditional craftsmanship through hina dolls and samurai armor, and finally witness the beauty of the stage at Koshigaya Noh Theater. The entire program is designed to lead visitors step by step into the very heart of Japanese culture in just one day.

Why Koshigaya now? What makes it a “must-visit” destination?

Koshigaya’s greatest appeal lies in its accessibility. Just a 30-minute train ride from Tokyo, it offers the extraordinary sensation of stepping into another world—an atmosphere that feels as though you have traveled back to the Edo period.

Surrounded by five first-class rivers, this nature-rich environment has long supported local life and nurtured traditional crafts such as papier-mâché and paper-making. From this heritage was born the Koshigaya Daruma, distinguished by its refined white face and tall, graceful nose—an enduring symbol of the “beauty of prayer.”

In recent years, the old Nikko Highway has gained attention as the “Samurai Road,” bringing renewed appreciation to the historic post town of Koshigaya-juku, once bustling with shogunal falconry and daimyo processions. A day trip allows visitors to step easily into a space surrounded by nature and cultural treasures, where the extraordinary can be savored within reach of the everyday. This rare combination is what makes Koshigaya such a unique luxury.

What are the highlights of the itinerary?

The journey begins at Koshigaya Station, where participants place their wishes upon a Koshigaya Daruma, a traditional talisman said to bring good fortune. The first stop is Hisaizu Shrine, the city’s grand guardian shrine, where visitors can experience the serene atmosphere of its historic buildings and grounds. Lunch follows at a nearby soba restaurant, offering fragrant broth and freshly hand-made noodles.

In the afternoon, the group moves to the Koshigaya Noh Theater, where participants can enjoy a hands-on cultural experience—touching hina dolls and samurai armor, and capturing memorable photos with staff support. The highlight of the tour is the “Fun Noh Lecture” and live performance, designed to make this traditional art form easy to understand for beginners. With clear explanations beforehand, guests can fully appreciate the elegance of the gestures, the sounds of the instruments, and the unique beauty of Japan’s performing arts.

The day concludes with an optional stop at a local souvenir shop, where participants can discover unique items from Koshigaya. All travel is arranged by private vehicle, ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey—allowing visitors to enjoy the depth of Japanese culture with peace of mind, even in the winter season.

Is the program suitable for beginners?

Absolutely. The day begins with the “Fun Noh Lecture,” where the meaning of the movements and instruments is explained in a clear and engaging way. This helps to dissolve the common idea that Noh is “difficult” and transforms the experience into the joy of “understanding while watching.”

In addition, participants will have the chance to get up close to hina dolls and samurai armor, with the opportunity for hands-on photo experiences. Staff will assist with angles and photography, ensuring that participants can capture memorable moments. The cultural experience areas are open for photography, allowing guests to preserve their memories of engaging directly with Japanese tradition.

The tour warmly welcomes a wide range of participants, including residents from abroad and those new to Japanese culture. To make the experience more accessible, explanations will be offered in easy Japanese with English support, so everyone can enjoy with confidence.

Finally, what message would you like to share with potential participants?

We warmly invite you to take part in this special opportunity in Koshigaya. Just 30 minutes by train from Tokyo, you will find a different world—five rivers flowing through a landscape of nature, surrounded by cultural treasures passed down since the Edo period.

Your journey begins with the auspicious Koshigaya Daruma, painting in its eye to set your wish for the day. At Hisaizu Shrine, you will pause in quiet prayer, followed by a restorative soba lunch. In the afternoon, the Koshigaya Noh Theater welcomes you to touch samurai armor and hina dolls before enjoying a live performance—an entire day unfolding as a story of “prayer and beauty.”

Close to the city yet steeped in heritage, all travel is by private vehicle for comfort, and beginner-friendly explanations make the experience accessible to everyone. On December 7, join us for this one-time winter cultural tour, and begin your own story here in Koshigaya.

【Event Details】

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Meeting Point: Koshigaya Station (East Exit), Tobu Skytree Line

Koshigaya Station (East Exit), Tobu Skytree Line Meeting Time: 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Dismissal Point: Koshigaya Station or nearby souvenir shop (with shuttle service available)

Koshigaya Station or nearby souvenir shop (with shuttle service available) Capacity: Small group, on a first-come, first-served basis

【Reservation & Inquiries】

For reservations and inquiries regarding this tour, please contact Rojicoya.

About Tourism Media Service:

An online news platform specializing in the tourism industry. It provides the latest news on regional development and travel information, as well as feature articles on topics such as trends and observations, contributed by over 100 experts, every day.

Source