A Decade of Persistent Steps, Aspiring for a Thousand Miles: Qyuns’ Grand 10th Anniversary Celebration Held Successfully

TAIZHOU, China, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A Decade of Persistent Steps, Aspiring for a Thousand Miles! From June 13th to 14th, 2025, Qyuns’ 10th Anniversary Celebration was successfully held in Taizhou. All employees of Qyuns, along with representatives from research institutions, industry partners, and investment firms, gathered together to review the company’s decade-long journey of endeavor and look forward to a new chapter of innovation and exploration.



Qyuns’ Grand 10th Anniversary Celebration Held Successfully

A Decade in the Autoimmune Field

Ten years of relentless honing, solely to explore the boundless unknowns of new scientific challenges; ten years of continuous breakthroughs, solely to redraw the boundaries of drug accessibility. Looking back on the past decade, it has been a journey for Qyuns from inception to establishment, and from exploration to breakthrough. Holding fast to its original aspiration of “Innovation for the great majority,” the company has diligently cultivated the field of autoimmune diseases, achieving abundant fruitful results.

Over the past decade, Qyuns has remained focused on the autoimmune field, continuously enriching its product pipeline. Leveraging its proprietary integrated innovation platform and robust independent R&D capabilities, the company has built a diversified and synergistic comprehensive product pipeline covering four major disease areas: dermatology, respiratory, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. Qyuns enhanced its leading position in the autoimmune and allergic disease in China. Co-developed with Huadong Medicine (Stock Code: 000963.SZ), SAILEXIN, is the first ustekinumab biosimilar approved in China, with estimated sales reaching RMB 300 million in 2025. Qyuns’ core product QX005N (an IL-4Rα monoclonal antibody) is the first candidate biologic drug for prurigo nodularis developed by a domestic Chinese company. It has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is advancing multiple key clinical trials. The core product QX002N (an IL-17A inhibitor) has met the primary endpoint for its Phase III clinical trial for ankylosing spondylitis, with a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission anticipated in the second half of 2025. QX004N (an IL-23 monoclonal antibody), developed under a strategic collaboration with Hansoh Pharma (Stock Code: 3692.HK), is about to commence patient enrollment for its Phase III clinical trial in psoriasis. QX008N (a TSLP monoclonal antibody), developed in partnership with Joincare (Stock Code: 600380.SH), is leading the domestic development race for the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) indication.

Over the past decade, Qyuns has continuously strengthened its innovation breakthroughs and refined its governance systems. Building on its monoclonal antibody R&D foundation, the company is actively exploring technological iterations. Its strategic layout in the autoimmune bispecific antibody field is taking shape, laying a solid foundation for innovation in the next decade. The strategic transformation of its subsidiary Cellularforce (赛孚士) from a cost center to a profit center demonstrates its strong business development and operational management capabilities. Highly efficient and mature CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) capabilities also provide robust support for the company’s rapid innovation. From a startup team of nearly a dozen people to today’s professional organization gathering numerous elite talents, Qyuns has established efficient R&D, production, and business development systems, providing a solid guarantee for the company’s sustainable development. On March 20, 2024, Qyuns successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, opening a new chapter in the capital market with Stock Code 2509.HK.

Over the past decade, Qyuns has continuously expanded business collaborations, consistently validating its value. Adhering to a development philosophy of “win-win cooperation,” the company actively pursues diversified strategic partnerships, having established collaborations with Huadong Medicine, Joincare, and Hansoh Pharma to jointly explore future commercial opportunities. Qyuns has also entered into a NewCo partnership with internationally renowned venture capital institutions for its self-developed bispecific antibodies, taking a solid step towards global expansion. These ongoing business collaborations affirm the company’s value and recognize the future commercial potential of its products.

Autoimmunity Summit

During the celebration events, Qyuns co-hosted an Autoimmune Academic Summit with representatives from research institutions, medical organizations, and industry partners. This unique “Academic Summit” commemorated the company’s 10th anniversary and fostered discussions on industry innovation and development. Experts, scholars, and partners from academia, industry, and investment circles gathered to delve into the unmet medical needs and evolving treatment landscape of autoimmune diseases, decode the pathway from patient needs to research topics, explore optimal strategies for accelerating the development of innovative antibody drugs, and analyze the intrinsic logic of investment and growth in the autoimmune field.

Joyous Anniversary Celebration

Qyuns held a grand 10th-anniversary gala filled with a festive and grateful atmosphere. The company’s 10th-anniversary theme film, “Innovation for the Great Majority,” was premiered at the event. A play reviewing the company’s growth journey, warm and touching employee awards, and joyful entertainment performances… All Qyuns members shared the fruits of a decade of contributions. Every segment embodied the pride Qyuns members feel in past achievements and their aspirations for the future, deepening bonds and a sense of belonging amidst laughter and joy.

Looking Forward to the Next Decade

Standing at this glorious ten-year milestone, Mr. Qiu Jiwan, Founder, Chairman and General Manager of Qyuns, expressed gratitude to all parties who have continuously supported the company. “In the next decade, Qyuns will continue to deepen innovation in the autoimmune field, accelerate the development and commercialization of its pipeline candidates, actively explore new opportunities for global expansion, and further achieve sustainable development for the company,” stated Qiu Jiwan. He emphasized that Qyuns will steadfastly uphold its development philosophy of “Innovation for the great majority,” committed to enhancing the drug accessibility so that more patients will benefit from more advanced cutting-edge biotechnology. Qyuns team will embark on the next golden decade of innovation and breakthroughs.

A decade of persistent steps, accumulating into a thousand miles. Qyuns 10th Anniversary Celebration was not only a grand tribute to past glorious achievements but also a clarion call for the magnificent journey ahead. Standing at the threshold of a new decade, Qyuns draws strength from its ten years of foundation. It will undoubtedly stride forward with more resolute steps towards its vision of “becoming a leader in the autoimmune field,” writing an even more brilliant chapter for the cause of human health in the future!

CONTACT: zhanghongxu@qyuns.net