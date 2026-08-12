AFL set to announce All-Australian squad of 44 ahead of final round of home and away season

The AFL’s All-Australian squad of 44 is set to be announced before the last home and away round of the season.

The puzzling move will mean performances in Round 24 will not contribute to selection into the squad, though could still shape the final team of 23.

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“Clubs were today advised that the All-Australian squad will get announced before the final game of the season,” Mitch Cleary revealed on The Agenda Setters.

“So next week, between Round 23 and Round 24, we’re going to get the 44-man squad. The team will be announced between Round 24 and wildcard.

“This is essentially the AFL’s way of spreading out the content and trying to get the announcement for the squad, despite having one game left.

“The last game’s on the Sunday, the Australian team is announced on the Tuesday, so there’s only 24, 48 hours in there.”

It’s a move that baffled AFL greats Nick Riewoldt, Dale Thomas and Tom Mitchell.

“But why not wait until the end of the season?” Thomas said.

“So the last game doesn’t count?” Riewoldt added.

Mitchell said the decision exposes a double standard from the AFL, who last week warned clubs against resting players ahead of the finals and wildcard series.

“That’s hard to believe, I think,” he said.

“Like, the AFL are saying teams can’t rest players and not value the last game — they’re not valuing the All-Australian team if they’re allowing that to happen.

“Because I did some research, actually: there was one year, 2016, Nick Riewoldt kicked nine in the last game of the season.

“So if this was the case back then, that nine goals wouldn’t have been considered.”

Riewoldt agreed: “No, you’re right. And it can happen, so that’s a good example.

“So Hawthorn play West Coast in the last game of the season. Jack Gunston, for example, what if he kicks nine, kicks 10, kicks 11 against West Coast? Which Jack is capable of doing, and he’s not a part of the squad.

“All of a sudden he’s second in the Coleman, has missed the squad, which I think he’ll make, by the way. But, yeah, it’s a strange one from the AFL.”

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