Agoda’s 20th Birthday Sale Campaign Drives Over 70% Booking Increase for Participating Partners on Launch Day

Notable increase in bookings on first day of sale reflects Agoda’s ability to match partner needs with traveler demand through strategic campaigns

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the wrap-up of Agoda’s 20th Birthday Sale campaign, participating accommodation partners recorded an increase in demand, with promotion bookings jumping over 70% at the start of the sale. The initiative also generated more than 470 million impressions across global marketing channels including social media content, digital advertisements and influencer engagement, in about two weeks.

Running from 7 to 21 May 2025, the birthday campaign offered travelers worldwide exclusive deals of up to 70% across accommodation, flights and activities, while providing increased visibility and marketing support to partners. The campaign saw high customer demand for bookings on the Agoda platform, a success was amplified by the participation of close to 35,000 partners across accommodations, airlines, activities providers and strategic partners.

“We’re proud to mark this milestone with a campaign that delivered strong results for our partners,” said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda. “On just the first day, participating partners saw promotion bookings increasing by over 70%, and that strong momentum carried through the entire 15 days. The campaign demonstrated how Agoda’s combination of insights, smart tech, and targeted campaigns connects partner offerings with traveler demand at scale.”

The campaign featured the participation of close to 30 airline partners, over 34,700 accommodation partners, more than 100 activity providers across Agoda’s platform as well as over 30 strategic partners including eCommerce platforms like ShopBack, Kakaopay, Paytm, loyalty program partners such as LINE TRAVEL (Taiwan), digital payment platforms like Visa as well as financial institutions like HSBC.

Anon Khongsirikhunt, General Manager, Grande Centre Point Hotel Ratchadamri shared, “This campaign really drove strong demand and visibility for us. We have always found Agoda to be an innovative and data-savvy partner, and on this occasion, they delivered beyond our expectations. We’re excited to collaborate on future initiatives.”

Pinyot Pibulsonggram, Vice President, Sales at Thai Vietjet said, “The Agoda 20th Birthday Sale campaign drove a noticeable uplift in flight bookings for us. Agoda’s ability to create integrated, cross-vertical promotions helped us expand our reach and connect with high-intent travelers. Agoda continues to be a strong partner in driving demand across the region’s dynamic travel landscape.”

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to Agoda’s 20th Birthday Sale campaign in partnership with us. By combining Agoda’s extensive hotel offerings with exclusive cashback rewards for our users, we were able to deliver exceptional value and memorable travel experiences. This collaboration is a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in creating win-win outcomes for both our customers and our brands. We look forward to building on this success and bringing even more exciting opportunities to the ShopBack community,” shared Joel Leong, Co-Founder, ShopBack, one of the strategic partners who participated in Agoda’s 20th Birthday Sale campaign.

For more information on partnering with Agoda, please visit: www.agoda.com/partners

