Air Premia Signs Landing Gear Exchange Program Agreement with Boeing

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Air Premia, Korea’s leading hybrid airline, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Boeing for its Landing Gear Exchange program.



Under this agreement, Air Premia will exchange landing gear requiring overhaul with spare landing gear from Boeing’s inventory. By adopting this exchange-based approach, the airline will avoid lengthy maintenance downtime, minimize disruptions to operations, and reduce the need for significant investment in spare assets.

Boeing holds exclusive licensing rights for the 787-9 landing gear and operates a robust supply chain backed by an extensive spare pool. This contract is expected to further strengthen Air Premia’s ability to secure critical parts and maintain on-time operations.

Air Premia currently operates a fleet of eight aircraft, with its first aircraft scheduled to undergo landing gear overhaul at the end of 2027. Through this agreement, the airline will be able to maintain stable operations even as major maintenance cycles begin.

The airline already ensures operational stability through Rolls-Royce’s TotalCare program for its engines, while securing three spare engines independently. Key components are managed under Lufthansa Technik’s component pool program, and Air Premia has also signed an MOU with Korea Aviation Engineering & Maintenance Service (KAEMS) for joint procurement and heavy maintenance outsourcing, further strengthening its domestic maintenance capabilities.

With the addition of Boeing’s Landing Gear Exchange program, Air Premia now has a comprehensive maintenance framework in place across engines, components, and landing gear—covering all critical aircraft systems.

In August, Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) recognized Air Premia’s safety-first management, ranking the airline first in “Safety Investment per 10,000 Flights” in its 2024 Aviation Safety Investment Report.

“This agreement represents a strategic decision to ensure reliable maintenance and operation of landing gear, one of the aircraft’s most critical systems,” said a spokesperson for Air Premia. “Having completed a total maintenance system through global partnerships, we will continue to prioritize safety and efficiency in all our operations.”

About Air Premia

Air Premia is Korea’s first hybrid airline, combining the efficiency of low-cost carriers with the service quality of full-service airlines. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Seoul, Air Premia operates a fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on medium- to long-haul routes, offering passengers affordable fares and enhanced in-flight comfort. With safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction as its core values, Air Premia continues to expand its global network while delivering a differentiated travel experience.

