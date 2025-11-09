Air traffic staffing shortages disrupt thousands of flights while FAA-mandated cancellations to worsen this week if shutdown continues

A Republic Airways plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Nearly 7,000 U.S. flights were delayed and more than 2,000 were canceled on Saturday amid across-the-country air traffic controller staffing shortages, and the country’s airlines will have to cut hundreds more flights in the week ahead if Congress can’t come to a solution to end the government shutdown — now the longest in U.S. history.

Trump administration officials last week ordered airlines to start cutting flights at 40 busy U.S. airports on Friday, blaming “increased reports of strain on the system from both pilots and air traffic controllers” in large part due to the shutdown.

Late Friday, Senate Republicans rejected a Democrat proposal to reopen the government.

“Due to the prolonged government shutdown and nationwide air traffic control staffing shortages, we, like most airlines, are experiencing additional and widespread delays and cancellations across the country today despite the advanced cancellations that the FAA required us to make,” American Airlines said in a notice to customers Saturday. “We, again, urge leaders in Washington, D.C., to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown.”

Air traffic controllers, along with airport security screeners, are required to work during the shutdown without receiving their regular paychecks. Federal workers will miss their second full paycheck on Monday, according to their union. Some controllers have taken second jobs to make ends meet, union officials have said.

Almost 2,200 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday as of 9:30 p.m. ET, about 7% of the day’s schedule, according to aviation-data firm Cirium. Around a third of that number was canceled early in the day, on par with a day of severe thunderstorms, which can be disruptive, though they’re routine. Cirium said Friday ranked as the 72nd worst for cancellations since Jan. 1, 2024.

Under the FAA’s order, the flight cuts will increase to 6% of schedules, 8% by Thursday and 10% next Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News on Friday that cuts could eventually reach up to 20% of schedules, although he didn’t elaborate. Airlines weren’t required to cut international flights.