Airlines told to reevaluate emergency evacuation procedures after carry-on concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is calling on airlines to reevaluate their emergency evacuation procedures.

In a press release issued on Friday, the organization has asked airlines to look at their flight-crew training, announcements and command procedures during emergencies.

“Passengers have taken their carry-on items with them on a number of recent evacuations,” the release notes.

‘FIRE INCIDENTS’ CITED BY SOUTHWEST IN NEW POLICY APPLYING TO WHEELCHAIR TRAVELERS

“This slows the evacuation and puts lives at risk. Carry-on items also can damage emergency slides.”

The FAA’s safety alert for operators recommends conducting passenger outreach and education campaigns while also leveraging their Safety Management Systems (SMS) for any risks and hazards.

A number of recent incidents received wide attention.

Prior to takeoff, an American Airlines flight 3023 headed to Miami, Florida, was evacuated while at Denver International Airport in July.

A total of 173 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737 Max 8 were safely removed from the aircraft in that incident.

People could be seen exiting the aircraft on an emergency slide before running away from the aircraft, as fire and smoke were observed under the plane, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Also, a Hawaiian Airlines flight had to divert to a San Diego tarmac due to a possible bomb threat in May.

Nearly 300 passengers evacuated as multiple law enforcement agencies searched the aircraft bound for Honolulu, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

One person was arrested while the police confirmed nothing suspicious was found on board the aircraft.

In April, a Delta plane’s engine caught on fire while the aircraft was leaving the gate at the Orlando International Airport in Florida, Reuters reported at the time.

The plane was carrying 300 passengers, resulting in a slide evacuation.

