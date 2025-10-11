Sunday, October 12, 2025
Airlines waive flight-change fees for East Coast flights ahead of storm

An American Airlines flight takes off from Reagan Washington National Airport as the U.S. government shutdown continues in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., Oct. 8, 2025.

Nathan Howard | Reuters

Airlines are waiving flight-change fees and fare differences for more than a dozen airports in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. ahead of a big coastal storm.

The National Weather Service issued flood and high-wind advisories for large parts of the region from Sunday through Monday evening.

American Airlines waived fare differences and change fees for customers booked Sunday involving airports from Portland, Maine, to Newport News, Virginia, if they can travel later in the week.

Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and others put similarly flexible travel policies in place ahead of the storm.

Delays and cancellations were minimal for Sunday as of Saturday afternoon, according to FlightAware.

