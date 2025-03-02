Amazon shoppers love this ‘flattering and slimming’ top — and it’s down to $16

Spring has nearly sprung, so we’re looking for some bright wardrobe additions to replace those worn-out and tired tops we’ve been washing and wearing for … at least a few years. And we’ve found a shirt that will not only add some pizzazz but can do some strategic camouflaging as well: the Miholl V Neck Top. Right now with the on-page coupon, you can get it for as little as $16.

Amazon Cute and timeless, this top features lace detailing and a flattering v-neckline. Save $11 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

When the temperature rises, prices of warm-weather staples tend to go up as well, so best to grab this before spring starts. And this is one great deal — originally on sale for $20 (down from $27), the on-page coupon gets you an additional discount of 20%. And it’s available in 26 eye-catching colors and patterns (note that prices vary).

Why do I need this? 🧐

The ideal top for warm-weather fun, it’s versatile enough that you can wear it running errands or to the office. Made with polyester and spandex, it’s both stretchy and loose-fitting for maximum comfort, but it’s the sleeves that shoppers love most about this top.

Available in sizes small to XXL, the romantic v-neck comes in three different styles — tapered lace, scalloped eyelet or a classic straight hem. All three can make you feel good about your arms and then some.

The best part, though? The styling options are endless. You can tuck it into a pair of casual jeans or shorts for a sunny day look or a pair of work-appropriate trousers for the office. For the evening, wear it with a flowy skirt for a dinner date. Or just pop it on with a pair of sweats for hanging around the house.

The top comes in so many gorgeous colors to amp up your warm-weather wardrobe. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 5,400 shoppers are wild about how flattering this top is.

Pros 👍

A fave feature? The lacy arms are very becoming, according to some shoppers.

“The lacy sleeves are comfortable,” wrote one rave reviewer. “For someone with bigger arms, these sleeves are awesome. Love the comfy textured shirt’s look and feel too. It has a good length so no weird issues showing the belly when moving around. Very happy with this purchase!”

That shopper wasn’t the only one who mentioned hiding a belly. Another happy customer said it goes beyond just covering up a tummy. “The blouse is so flattering and slimming in the midsection,” shared the five-star fan. “I feel like it made me look at least 20 pounds slimmer.”

“This is my second shirt,” another happy shopper shared. “I like the style — it’s loose enough to hide stomach bulges but not oversized or sloppy.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers had some caveats.

“Very sophisticated top, I don’t feel that the pictures do it justice,” wrote another five-star reviewer. “Absolutely LOVE the lace sleeves, they are so unique and pretty. Sleeves like this typically ride up into the armpits, these do not.” However, the same shopper also noted that the top runs a bit larger than expected and that the colors don’t fully match the stock photos.

“So cute, fits right,” another customer shared. “No cling and not too long. [The] only drawback is the shoulders are see-through. I ordered it in black with flowered sleeves, and with a black bra it looks great.”

“The top is super cute,” agreed this final reviewer. “I’m 5’4”, a size 12 and a 36DD. The shirt was a perfect length but it bit more snug than I wanted it to be. It didn’t exactly hide my ‘wobbly bits’ like I wanted it to. (I got an XL, when I usually wear an L.) But it’s still a super-cute and casual shirt.”

MIHOLL Choose from 26 fun and flirty patterns and styles. And don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for double discounts! Save $11 with coupon $16 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

