Amazon’s secret coupon page is a gold mine — save up to 55% on tech, home goods and more

Old-school coupon clippers know that little savings here and there can make a real difference in your budget. But there’s no need to grab the scissors — these days, you can apply the same strategy at good ‘ol Amazon, “clipping” your way to sweet savings. Here’s how to use Amazon’s secret page of coupons to make it rain.

How it works

Amazon offers discounts on beauty products, kitchen items, electronics, clothing and more in its Today’s Deals section. Above the product listings, scroll to the right until you see the button marked “coupons” (or access it here). Once you find a deal you like, click on it, and when you’re ready to add it to your cart, tick the coupon box first. This “clips” the coupon, though you probably won’t be able to see the discount until you check out.

Use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt for deals on brands you like, and filter by price, discount amount, number of reviews and more.

Details, details

Coupons only work on one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don’t have to use your coupons immediately, they have expiration dates, so if you find something you want, get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

These are our favorite items on sale at Amazon’s secret coupon page — you can thank us later.

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon Say “cheese!” And “prosciutto,” and “smoked almonds,” and — okay, you probably get the point, which is that this bestselling snack board deserves to be part of your next party spread. Made of aesthetically pleasing bamboo, this set includes a larger rectangular board and a smaller round board, along with six mini forks, two ceramic bowls and four cheese knives complete with a magnetic holder. FYI: It’s never dipped lower than its current price. “Beautiful … I used this for a charcuterie tray for a family get-together,” wrote a satisfied server. “It exceeded my expectations with the quality. Two people asked me where I got it, and could not believe I didn’t get it from a high-end kitchen store.” Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever $30 at Amazon

Best style coupon

Amazon Accessory trends come and go, but one bag that’ll never go out of style is a classic black crossbody — ideally one made of real leather. This beauty checks the right boxes, with its plentiful interior pockets, roomy main compartment and a built-in zip-up wallet. Oh, and let’s not forget about the price, which, according to our trackers, is as low as it’s been since 2017. “I believe this purse is the best purse I’ve ever owned,” swooned a super fan. “It is genuine leather and it can be worn with jeans or with your Sunday best. It is crossbody, which I love, the front zip-around makes grabbing your money or cards so convenient and there is plenty more room in the purse for other items. My daughter loved it so much that I bought her the brown one.” Save $26 with coupon $83 at Amazon

Best car coupon

Amazon You can never be too careful when it comes to on-road mishaps, and while we certainly hope this is a “better safe than sorry” precaution, having this bestselling dash cam mounted to your windshield will allow you to record any incidents. Not only that, it also includes a rear camera that’ll give you a better view of what’s happening behind your vehicle, and a built-in GPS makes hands-free navigation a breeze. It’s down to an all-time low at 50% off. “I was skeptical; I was wrong,” admitted a professional driver. “I bought this for my work truck, as I’m in it 12-14 hours a day. This dash camera is awesome! Easy to set up and start using almost immediately. [The] hardest part was hiding the wiring. The app makes reviewing and downloading the recordings very easy. Crystal clear videos with all the GPS, time/date and speed stamps on the videos. All the mounts and wiring are excellent quality. I was so impressed that I bought a second camera for my personal vehicle.” Save $100 with coupon | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Best beauty coupon

Amazon If you’d like fuller-looking tresses, choosing hair products formulated with biotin can help strengthen thinning hair and even promote growth. This duo contains powerhouse ingredients like collagen and argan oil to target dryness, frizz and elasticity for a smoother, fuller-looking mane. This discount drops the price to just $3 more than its all-time low. “Yay! Something that works!” exclaimed a mane maintainer. “I am a 56-year-old woman who is on the later side of menopause. My hair has thinned and become dry a great deal in the past few years. I have tried several products that have not had much effect. I have only been using this product for just over a week, but I have noticed a difference in the shine, thickness and manageability of my hair already. I will purchase this product again.” Save $7 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Best tech coupon

Amazon Here’s a simple way to elevate movie night: This pint-sized projector creates a 200-inch screen for your viewing pleasure and can be connected to your laptop, TV stick, tablet, smartphone and more. Plus, it comes with a tiny tripod, and at 55% off, it’s close to its lowest price ever. “[I] threw a party and two sports games were on,” explained a happy host. “[I] bought this projector to show one game out in the backyard, and the quality of the projection was great! Easy to set up; used my laptop and can’t wait to use it again!” Save $61 with Prime and coupon $49 at Amazon

Best home coupon

Amazon Those floppy headrests you’re sleeping on aren’t doing your neck any favors, but you can snag this plush, supportive pair for less than 20 bucks. They were designed to be comfy whether you’re a stomach, back or side sleeper, and the breathable material helps prevent things from getting too stuffy. This is as low as they’ve ever been on sale for. “I’ve found it difficult to find pillows that retain their loft after sleeping on them a few weeks,” said a relieved sleeper. “These have remained full yet are soft enough to shape them as I want. I bought my first set of queens three months ago, and have now bought several others to replace all my old, flat pillows. No more headaches/stiff neck. … I’ve certainly paid much more for pillows that flattened out very quickly.” Save $11 with coupon | Lowest price ever $19 at Amazon

