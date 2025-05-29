Amazon’s secret coupon page is a gold mine — save up to 60% on jump starters, bedding and more

Old-school coupon clippers know that little savings here and there can make a real difference in your budget. But there’s no need to grab the scissors — these days, you can apply the same strategy at good ‘ol Amazon, “clipping” your way to sweet savings. Here’s how to use Amazon’s secret page of coupons to make it rain.

How it works

Amazon offers discounts on beauty products, kitchen items, electronics, clothing and more in its Today’s Deals section. Above the product listings, scroll to the right until you see the button marked “coupons” (or access it here). Once you find a deal you like, click on it, and when you’re ready to add it to your cart, tick the coupon box first. This “clips” the coupon, though you probably won’t be able to see the discount until you check out.

Use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt for deals on brands you like, and filter by price, discount amount, number of reviews and more.

Details, details

Coupons only work on one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don’t have to use your coupons immediately, they have expiration dates, so if you find something you want, get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

These are our favorite items on sale at Amazon’s secret coupon page — you can thank us later.

Best home coupon

Amazon There’s a reason more than 10,000 people purchased this cooling sheet set in the past month — several reasons, in fact. For starters, it’s made of brushed microfiber that feels much softer than its affordable price tag would suggest, and the moisture-wicking material will help you stay dry while you snooze. Add to that the fact that these sheets are pill-, wrinkle- and fade-resistant? No wonder sleepers are comparing them to pricier bedding brands like Brooklinen. This is as low as they’ve been in months. “These sheets feel super soft and keep me cool throughout the night, which is a must for the hot NYC summers,” wrote a relieved rester. “They’ve got that hotel-luxury feel without the crazy price, and I haven’t noticed any pilling so far. The deep pockets fit my mattress perfectly, making it easy to tuck in and keep everything neat.” Related: The 11 best cooling sheets of 2025 — hot sleepers, say goodbye to night sweats! Save $21 with coupon $21 at Amazon

Best beauty coupon

Amazon Why not swap the painful (and tedious) string floss for this oral-hygiene hero, which gently yet effectively uses a stream of water to dislodge anything trapped between your teeth. It was designed to be compact enough to travel with (it’s cordless), and you can even use it in the shower to save time. Plus, this price marks a new record low. “Highly recommend this product for its portable size and cordless function,” gushed a gum-health go-getter. “The different power settings are great for my sensitive gums, and it’s extremely easy to set up and use. Every time I’ve used it, I feel like I just came back from a dentist cleaning!” Save $12 with coupon | Lowest price ever $36 at Amazon

Best style coupon

Amazon If beach trips make up a good amount of your warm-weather itinerary, this flowy shirtdress just might become your new boardwalk uniform. Made of a lightweight, linen-like material, it’ll keep you cool and is stylish enough to wear to a casual waterfront lunch. It’s only dipped lower than this once, and that was last summer. “This can be worn with leggings and/or as a beach cover-up,” shared a stylish shopper. “I roll it up and put it in a small baggie and transport it to the pool every day. Never a wrinkle! Love it! Many compliments!” Save $15 with coupon $26 at Amazon

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon You know how that counter space surrounding your sink always seems to be wet? This unassuming organizer — which was purchased more than 9,000 times in the past month alone — is about to change that. It has three compartments for holding sponges, brushes, soap and more, as well as a clever water run-off ramp to keep excess moisture from pooling. Oh, and this is as low as it’s ever been marked down to. “Exceeded my expectations by miles!” confessed a caddy convert. “It’s the perfect size for next to my kitchen faucet, the dividers are adjustable [and] hold everything I need and the slope it has ensures water does not sit on my wood butcher block counter, which is crucial! I wish I had found this a long time ago!” Save $11 with coupon | Lowest price ever $16 at Amazon

Best tech coupon

Amazon Never lose your suitcase, purse, keys, car — anything, really — again. Just attach one of these smart tags to the item you want to track and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to less than $6 (a record low). Compare that to Apple AirTags, which typically retail for about $25-$29 a pop. Grab a few for your, shall we say, forgetful family members before travel season’s in full swing. “I bought these for a trip that involved multiple plane transfers,” shared a joyful jetsetter. “These tags worked flawlessly at literally 1/4 of the cost of Apple AirTags. We were able to see our bags being removed from each plane and staged for the next; even transferred onto the planes we were on. Followed the trackers right to baggage claim once we reached our destination. They were great.” Save $10 with coupon | Lowest price ever $22 at Amazon

Best car coupon

Amazon This is one of those items you’ll hope you never have to use — but you’ll be grateful for it when your car goes kaput. In addition to giving your vehicle a jump, it acts as a handy on-the-go power station with its multiple charging ports (and built-in flashlight), so it’s an all-around smart item to keep in the trunk. At over 60% off, this is as low as it’s ever been on sale for. “A very versatile energy pack,” raved an on-road reviewer. “The first time I used it to ‘jump start’ something, I was really impressed. That old motor cranked faster than it ever had! [The] inclusion of the light and charging ports for phones, etc., is also a plus. I am very happy with this purchase.” Save $55 with coupon | Lowest price ever $35 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

