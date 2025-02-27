Amazon’s secret coupon page is a goldmine — save up to 75% on a water flosser and more

Savvy, old-school coupon clippers know that little saves here and there can make a real difference in your budget. But there’s no need to grab the scissors — these days, you can apply the same strategy at good ‘ol Amazon, “clipping” your way to financial freedom, or at least cashing in on sweet savings. Here’s how to use Amazon’s secret page of coupons to make it rain.

How it works

On this special page, Amazon offers discounts on beauty products, kitchen items, electronics and clothing. Just “clip” (i.e., click) the coupons you want and the items will be added to your cart. The discount is applied when you check out, so don’t worry if you don’t see it in your cart right away.

Use the search bar on the coupons page to hunt for deals on brands you like. Above the list of categories on the left side, click “coupons” to view the ones you’ve clipped; this is a great tool for comparing discounts.

“Filter” by price, discount amount, number of reviews and more.

Details, details

Coupons only work on one item, which means if you buy three identical massagers, only one will receive the extra discount.

New coupon offers are constantly added, so bookmark this hub and check it regularly for up-to-date savings.

Although you don’t have to use your coupons immediately, they have expiration dates so if you find something you want, get it sooner rather than later.

If you return an item bought with a coupon, the amount you saved might be subtracted from the return credit.

You can share a coupon on social media or via e-mail, so if you find a discount that a friend will love, send it their way (it won’t take away your ability to use it).

Scroll for our favorite items on sale at Amazon’s secret coupon page and thank us later.

Best kitchen coupon

Amazon A kitchen tool must be doing something right to attract more than 84,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. So what sets this thing apart? Unlike ones where you have to keep pulling a string to slice your veggies, this gizmo gives you a uniform dice in one fell swoop. Plus, it comes with four interchangeable blades if you want to switch up the shape of your produce. It’s marked down 50% to $25 with the on-page coupon, so chop chop! Save $25 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Best clothing coupon

Amazon With this coupon, this shopper-favorite oversized hoodie is over 45% off. Whether you’re running errands or just lounging around at home, this cozy hooded sweatshirt will leave you feeling like you’re being swaddled. It also makes a great layering piece for fall and will be one of your go-tos into the spring. Best of all, it comes in over 30 colors. “Pretty much perfect,” one pleased shopper titled their review. “Very soft in the inside and outside, warm without being stuffy or unbreathable.” Save $25 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Best car coupon

Amazon This is one of those items you hope to never need, but you’re always happy to have — just in case. The popular pick is just $42 right now thanks to the 40% off on-page coupon. “Honestly one of the best investments I’ve made,” one reviewer raved. “It has saved my life on a few occasions. It definitely comes in handy when my kids forget to turn a light out in my vehicle and the battery dies. It is convenient, compact, portable, powerful and functions perfectly.” Save $28 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Best personal-care coupon

Amazon Thanks to this double discount, you’ll get over 70% off this loaded water flosser that’ll lighten your teeth — not your wallet. It’s already 47% off, plus an extra 50% off that sale price when you apply the promo code. The high-pressure water pulses annihilate stains, food debris and plaque to keep your mouth fresh. Modes include gentle, normal, pulse and powerful; you’ll get 30 days per charge. Save $35 with promo code DFBZLE7M $13 at Amazon

Best tech coupon

Amazon A Bluetooth speaker is one of those tech finds you’ll use more often that you think. Right now, this one with a built-in mic, wireless stereo and IPX7 waterproof rating is down to just $28, thanks to this on-page coupon. “I really like this Bluetooth speaker. It has very good quality sound for its size,” one fan wrote. “[It] has a great range when paired with my [iPhone], and the battery seems to last a long time. Much better quality than other small speakers I’ve had.” Save $4 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Best home coupon

Tineco This beast employs two tanks: One holds clean water (and a dash of Tineco’s cleaning solution) and the other collects the dirty water that gets sucked up. But wait — it’s a hand vac too! Just push a button to release the upper section, then snap in a crevice tool or 2-in-1 brush tool. (Both live in a standalone storage tray when not in use.) The vac docks in a charger/stand that allows for self-cleaning, again with the push of a button. “When this came, I had just steam-mopped the night before,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Ran it once, and holy nasty water! This thing is 10,000% worth it.” Save $150 with coupon $300 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

