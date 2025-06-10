Ampace Andes Powers Through Extreme Challenges at 7,000 Meters on Mount Everest

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Veteran mountaineer and extreme landscape photographer Gao Li—marking his tenth year of Himalayan expeditions—recently reached Mount Everest’s summit (8,848.86m) for the third time. An accomplished explorer of K2, Annapurna, and Nanga Parbat, Gao is known for capturing awe-inspiring moments on camera—even in freezing, oxygen-thin conditions. At –20 °C and thinning air, powering his phone, drone, and camera was more challenging than the climb itself. For this expedition, he had a trusted “teammate”: the Ampace Andes portable power stations.



Ampace Andes Powers Through Extreme Challenges at 7,000 Meters on Everest

Amid the harsh environment of Camp 2 at 7,028 m, the Ampace Andes 300, a 266Wh portable power station, maintained consistent power output, enabling continuous operation of communication and imaging gear during critical summit shoots.



Climbing with Confidence

Gao, also an adventure coach and outdoor influencer, shared, “I carried multiple professional devices—DJI drone, Insta360, Nikon Z9, Hasselblad X2D—to capture every unique angle. Each piece is vital.”

Previously, at high camps above 6,500 m, securing power involved charging all gear beforehand and rationing backup batteries and power banks. This time, thanks to Ampace Andes, Gao experienced his first summit climb without battery anxiety.

“With Ampace on my side, all devices were fully charged at summit time, resulting in 5 TB of photo and video footage,” he said.

Engineering Brilliance in the Cold

Powered by residential energy storage grade battery cells, Ampace Andes portable power stations deliver high efficiency and rock-solid stability. Even under extreme conditions—7,000 meters above sea level and -20°C temperatures—they provided flawless power, living up to the brand’s mission: Ampace Andes, Powering the Extremes.

Dr. Feng Zhu, Chief Safety & Reliability Officer at Ampace, emphasized rigorous testing:

“Each unit undergoes over 200 extreme-condition tests—low and high temperature, fire, drop tests, saltwater immersion, and more. All standards are set in-house, well above the industry average.”

Beyond its cold-temperature performance, the Ampace Andes has also received praise for its endurance. The Andes 1500 holds charge for up to eight years when idle. Dr. Feng noted, “During the 2024 California blackout, my Ampace Andes 600 Pro retained more than 95% of its power even after a year without charging, keeping my household running during the emergency..”

Expedition-Wide Support

On the Everest climb, Gao brought the full Ampace Andes lineup—the Andes 300, 600 Pro, 1500 portable power stations, and the 1500 battery expansion pack as well as the solar panels. From Base Camp to 7028M camp, the portable power stations provided reliable energy. Thanks to on-demand electricity, the team went beyond mere survival. They could stream content and use facial masks, which really boosted morale at high altitude.

From Industrial Roots to Global Adventure

Leveraging advanced technology and years of expertise in industrial and residential energy storage, Ampace has incorporated cutting-edge innovations into its portable power stations for everyday use—whether for camping, emergency backup, or high-altitude exploration. It can not only withstand severe cold environments of -20 °C and maintain more than 70% of power; It’s also the first in its class to support 1.5 kWh charging in just 55 minutes.

A New Benchmark in Portable Power

With three models—the Andes 300, 600 Pro, 1500, plus accessories like solar panels and expansion packs—Ampace Andes now supports campers, emergency responders, road trips and explorers. In the future, Ampace aims to provide energy solutions and support to more organizations and individuals pushing their limits, empowering explorers in polar regions, high plateaus, glaciers, and wildernesses without constraints.

Ampace Andes, Powering the Extremes.

