ANYTIME FITNESS SINGAPORE REACHES MILESTONE OF 125 CLUBS JUST THREE MONTHS INTO 2025

S/N
AF Club Name
Club Address
1
Admiralty
31 Woodlands Avenue 6, Woodlands Galaxy Community Club, #05-01/02, Singapore 738991
2
Alexis
354 Alexandra Road, Queenstown, #01-01/02 Singapore 159948
3
Ang Mo Kio
4190 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6, Broadway Plaza, #01-02, Singapore 569841
4
Ang Mo Kio South
340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Ang Mo Kio, Singapore 560340
5
Balestier
288 Balestier Road, Singapore 329731
6
Balmoral
32 Stevens Rd, #02-01 Above Pine Club Mercure Hotel at Stevens, Singapore 258892
7
Bedok 85
Blk 88, Bedok North Street 4, #01-163, Singapore 460088
8
Bedok Central (Djitun)
445 Bedok North Street 1, Djitsun Mall, #03-01, Singapore 469661
9
Bedok Community Centre
850 New Upper Changi Road, Bedok Community Center, #02-22, Singapore 467352
10
Bedok North
Blk 537 Bedok North Street 3 #01-555 Singapore 460537
11
Bishan
505 Bishan St 11 #01-438 Singapore 570505
12
Boon Keng
294A/B Lavender Street Singapore 338807
13
Boon Lay
221 Boon Lay Pl, #03-106, Singapore 640221
14
Buangkok
Hougang Green Shopping Mall, 21 Hougang Street 51 #02-13A, Singapore 538719
15
Bugis
51 Middle Road, #03-01, #04-01 Singapore 188959
16
Bukit Batok
91 Bukit Batok West Ave 2, Block C #05-01, Singapore 659206
17
Bukit Batok Connection
2 Bukit Batok Street 23, #01-03 Singapore 659554
18
Bukit Merah
Blk 131 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-1589/1591, Singapore 160131
19
Bukit Panjang
8 Pending Rd, #03-01, Singapore 678295
20
Bukit Timah
170 Upper Bukit Timah Road, Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, #B1-01, Singapore 588179
21
Bukit Timah Central
559 Bukit Timah Road, Kings Arcade, #B1-01, Singapore 269695
22
Buona Vista
11 Helios, Biopolis Way, #01-04/05/06/07, Singapore 138667
23
Cantonment Road
17 Cantonment Road, Singapore 089740
24
Cecil Street
139 Cecil Street, #04-01 Singapore 069539
25
Chai Chee Road
750B Chai Chee Rd, ESR Biz Park #02-01A, Singapore 469002
26
Changi City Point
5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #02-02, Singapore 486038
27
Choa Chu Kang
190 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, Singapore 689466
28
Choa Chu Kang Centre
309 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 #03-01, Singapore 680309
29
Chong Pang
369 Sembawang Road #01-03 Singapore 758382
30
City Hall
1 Raffles Link, CityLink Mall #B1-47, Singapore 039393
31
City Square Mall
180 Kitchener Road, City Square Mall #06-04 Singapore 208539
32
Clementi 354
Blk 354 Clementi Ave 2, #01-183, Singapore 120354
33
Clementi City Vibe
3151 Commonwealth Ave W, Grantral Mall @ Clementi, #03-04, Singapore 129581
34
Concourse
300 Beach Rd, #02-01A/02, Singapore 199555
35
dÁrena
511 Upper Jurong Rd, D’Arena #02-05, Singapore 638366
36
Eastpoint Mall
3 Simei Street 6, Eastpoint Mall, #03-25/26, Singapore 528833
37
Gambas
2 Gambas Cresent, #01-22, Singapore 757044
38
Geylang Bahru
1 Geylang Bahru Lane, Kolam Ayer Community Club, Singapore 339631
39
Geylang Central
301 Geylang Road, #04-01, Singapore 389344
40
Geylang Rd
653 Geylang Road, Singapore 389583
41
Grantral Complex
605 MacPherson Road, Grantral Complex #02-08, Singapore 368239
42
Greenwich
1 Seletar Road, Greenwich V, #02-05/06, Singapore 807011
43
Guilemard Rd
100 Guillemard Rd, #01-08, Singapore 399718
44
HarbourFront
3 Harbourfront Pl, HarbourFront Tower Two, Level 1, Singapore 099254
45
Havelock Outram
405 Havelock Road #02-02 Furama RiverFront, Havelock Outram, Singapore 169633
46
HillV2
4 Hillview Rise, HillV2, #02-18/19, Singapore 667979
47
Holland Village
31A Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277689
48
Hong Kah North CC
30 Bukit Batok Street 31, Hong Kah North Community Centre #04-04, Singapore 659440
49
Hougang CC
35 Hougang Ave 3, Hougang Community Club #02-01, Singapore 538840
50
Hougang Central
1187 Upper Serangoon Road, The Midtown, #B1-01, Singapore 533971
51
Hwi Yoh
23 Serangoon North Ave 4, Hwi Yoh Community Centre, #01-01, Singapore 555857
52
Jalan Besar
1 King George’s Avenue, Rehau Building, #01-00, Singapore 208557
53
Junction 9
18 Yishun Avenue 9 Yishun, Northeast Junction 9 Shopping Mall, #02-32/33 Singapore 768897
54
Jurong
442 Jurong West Ave 1, #01-746/748, Singapore 640442
55
Jurong East Central
134 Jurong Gateway, #01-311 Singapore 600134
56
Jurong Point
1 Jurong West Central 2, Jurong Point #03-24/25, Singapore 648886
57
Jurong Summit
8 Jurong Townhall rd #02-00, JTC Summit, Singapore 609434
58
Jurong West Nanyang
60 Jurong West Street 91, Nanyang Community Club, #01-08, Singapore 649040
59
Kaki Bukit
1 Kaki Bukit Road, #01-10, Enterprise One, Singapore 415934
60
Katong
174/176 East Coast Road, Singapore 428880
61
Kebun Bahru CC
216 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #02-04 Kebun Baru CC Ang Mo Kio, Singapore 569897
62
Kembangan
18 Jalan Masjid, #01-04, Singapore 419845
63
Keppel
1557 Keppel Road, #01-03, Singapore 089066
64
Kim Seng Community Centre
570 Havelock Road, Kim Seng Rd, Community Center 01-14/15 & #02-11/12/13, Singapore 169640
65
Kovan
50 Hougang Ave 1, JForte Sportainment Centre Level 2, Singapore 538885
66
Le Quest
4 Bukit Batok Street 41, Singapore 657991
67
Lower Peirce
16 Jalan Kuras, Singapore 577729
68
Loyang Point
258 PASIR RIS STREET 21, #05-03/04/05, Singapore 510258
69
Macpherson
400 Paya Lebar Way, MacPherson Community Club, #03-05/06, Singapore 379131
70
Marine Parade
Blk 86 Marine Parade Central #01-670, Singapore 440086
71
Marsiling CC
100 Admirality Road, Marsiling Estate, #03-04, Singapore 739980
72
Marsiling MRT
303 Woodlands Street 31, #01-159/161, Singapore 730303
73
Marymount CC
191 Sin Ming Avenue, Marymount Community Centre, #03-01, Singapore 575738
74
Mountbatten
372 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437129
75
New Queensway
1 Queensway, #03-51 Queensway Shopping Centre, Singapore 149053
76
New Tech Park
151 Lorong Chuan #01-12, Singapore 556741
77
New Upper Thomson
246R Upper Thomson Road, #01-01, Singapore 574370
78
Nex
23 Serangoon Central, NEX Shopping Mall, #04-73/74/75, Singapore 556083
79
Northpoint City
1 Northpoint Drive, South Wing of Northpoint City, #02-175-178, Singapore 768019
80
Northshore Plaza
Northshore Plaza 1, Northshore Dr, #01-23 407, Singapore 821407
81
Novena
101 Thomson Road, United Square, B1-15, Singapore 307591
82
Orchard
277 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore 238858
83
Pasir Panjang
44 Pasir Panjang Road, Block A & B #01, Singapore 118504
84
Pasir Ris E!Hub
E!Hub @ Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, #05-105, Singapore 519599
85
Pasir Ris Elias CC
93 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Pasir Ris Elias Community Centre #01-05, Singapore 519498
86
Paya Lebar
11 Tanjong Katong Road, ONE KM Mall, #02-01/02, Singapore 437157
87
Pioneer Mall
638 Jurong West Street 61, Pioneer Mall #03-01, Singapore 640638
88
Potong Pasir
15 Tai Thong Cres, Sennett Estate, Singapore 347849
89
Punggol
681 Punggol Drive, Oasis Terraces, #01-16, Singapore 820681
90
Raffles Place
#02-01, 22 Malacca Street (RB Capital Building), Singapore 048980
91
Redhill (aka Thye Hong)
#01-08A, 2 Leng Kee Road, Thye Hong Centre, Singapore 159086
92
Sembawang
604 Sembawang Rd, Sembawang Shopping Centre, West 2F, Singapore 758459
93
Sengkang
11 Rivervale Crescent, Rivervale Mall, #02-01, Singapore 545082
94
Serangoon Gardens
53 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555949
95
Siglap CC
151 Bedok South Road, Siglap Community Club #02-11, Singapore 460151
96
SKH Campus
Sengkang Community Hospital, 1 Anchorvale Street #01-29, Singapore 544835
97
Stevens
383 Bukit Timah Road, #01-01 Singapore 259727
98
Sunshine Place
475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3, #02-07 Sunshine Place, Singapore 680475
99
Taman Jurong
1 Yung Sheng Road, Taman Jurong Community Club, #01-02, Singapore 618495
100
Tampines
506, Tampines Central, #03-361, Singapore 520506
101
Tampines Central CC
866A Tampines Street 83, Tampines Central Community Complex #03-10, Singapore 521866
102
Tampines East
9 Tampines Street 32, Tampines Mart, #02-01, Singapore 529286
103
Tampines Grande
7 Tampines Grande, #01-02/03/04/05 Singapore 528736
104
Tampines West
5 Tampines Avenue 3, Tampines West Community Club, #02-03, Singapore 529705
105
Tanjong Pagar
10 Anson Road, International Plaza, #03-41, Singapore 079903
106
Teck Whye
Blk 26 Teck Whye Lane, #01-180 & #01-182 Singapore 680026
107
Tekka Place
2 Serangoon Rd, #02-17/18/19/20/21, Singapore 218227
108
Telok Blangah
Blk 78B Telok Blangah Street 32, #02-15, Singapore 102078
109
Tengah
119 Plantation Crescent, #02-01 Tengah CC, Singapore 690119
110
Tiong Bahru Plaza
302 Tiong Bahru Road, Tiong Bahru Plaza #01-128/129, Singapore 168732
111
Toa Payoh
Blk 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #02-516, Singapore 310190
112
Upper Changi
Komo Shoppes 963C, Unit #02-12/13/14, Upper Changi Rd N. Singapore 506790
113
Upper Cross Street
531 Upper Cross Street, Hong Lim Complex, #01-07, Singapore 050531
114
Upper Serangoon
780 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534626
115
Valley Point
491 River Valley Road, Valley Point Shopping Centre, #02-02, Singapore 248371
116
Viio
520 Balestier Road, Level 3, Singapore 329853
117
West Coast
154 West Coast Rd, West Coast Plaza, #01-68/69, Singapore 120501
118
Wheelock Place
501 Orchard Rd, Wheelock Place #05-13/14, Singapore 238880
119
Wisteria
598 Yishun Ring Road, Wisteria Mall, B1-26/27, Singapore 768698
120
Woodgrove
30 Woodlands Avenue, The Woodgrove, #01-20/21/22 Singapore 739065
121
Woodlands
120 Woodlands Ave 1, ACE The Place Community Club, #02-01, Singapore 739069
122
Woodlands North
Blk 871 Woodlands Street 81 #01-292 Woodlands, Singapore 730871
123
Woods Square
No 8 Woodlands Square #02-12/13/14/15/16, SOLO 2, Singapore 737713
124
Yew Tee
20 Choa Chu Kang Street 52, #03-01, Singapore 689286
125
Yishun East
461 Yishun Ave 6, #01-02, Singapore 760461