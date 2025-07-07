ARCHIPELAGO EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN MALAYSIA WITH QUEST HOTEL MIDPORT PORT DICKSON

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As part of Archipelago’s strategic expansion in Malaysia. Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson opens its doors on July 8th, 2025. With the growing demand for accommodations that blend modern comfort with authentic experiences, this hotel is designed to provide an exceptional stay for families, businesses, and leisure travelers eager to explore the beauty of Port Dickson.



Deluxe Family Forest View

As the first Quest Hotel in Malaysia, the property features a unique design that seamlessly integrates local influences with heartfelt hospitality. Conveniently located at Batu 13 Km 21 Pasir Panjang, near the Malacca border, Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson offers a warm, comfortable, and memorable stay experience.

Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson features 413 elegantly designed rooms, incorporating the rich aesthetics of Indonesian Batik decor to create a vibrant yet relaxing ambiance. With ten room categories, accommodating two to six guests, the hotel caters to families, couples, and solo travelers seeking the perfect balance of comfort and style.

Each room is equipped with premium bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV with international channels, and an ergonomic workspace, ensuring an optimal stay for every guest.

Room Categories at Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson

Deluxe Room Forest View – A cozy retreat for families or small groups, accommodating up to four guests with two queen-sized beds . Large windows provide a scenic forest view , enhancing the room’s tranquil ambiance.

– A cozy retreat for families or small groups, accommodating with . Large windows provide a scenic , enhancing the room’s tranquil ambiance. Deluxe Room Sea View – Enjoy a stylish and comfortable space with two queen-sized beds , accommodating up to four guests . The room offers breathtaking sea views with a picturesque golf course in the foreground , creating the perfect setting for relaxation.

– Enjoy a stylish and comfortable space with , accommodating . The room offers with a picturesque , creating the perfect setting for relaxation. Family Room Forest View – Designed for larger families or groups, this room features one queen-sized bed and two queen bunk beds , comfortably sleeping up to six guests . Overlooking the forest , it offers a peaceful and inviting atmosphere.

– Designed for larger families or groups, this room features , comfortably sleeping . Overlooking the , it offers a peaceful and inviting atmosphere. Family Room Sea View – A spacious and well-appointed room for up to six guests , featuring one queen-sized bed and two queen bunk beds . With serene sea views and a scenic golf course , it provides a tranquil escape.

– A spacious and well-appointed room for , featuring . With , it provides a tranquil escape. Family Suite – Thoughtfully designed for families, this suite offers one king-sized bed and two queen bunk beds , along with a spacious living area and a four-seater dining table . Large windows frame stunning sea views and a golf course , enhancing the suite’s inviting ambiance.

– Thoughtfully designed for families, this suite offers , along with a . Large windows frame , enhancing the suite’s inviting ambiance. Superior Room Forest View – Ideal for business travelers, this room features twin-sharing beds, a dedicated business desk, and large windows with serene forest views . The perfect blend of productivity and relaxation.

– Ideal for business travelers, this room features . The perfect blend of productivity and relaxation. Superior Room Sea View – Designed for corporate travelers, this room offers twin-sharing beds , a dedicated workspace , and expansive ocean views , fostering an inspiring and tranquil environment.

– Designed for corporate travelers, this room offers , a , and expansive , fostering an inspiring and tranquil environment. Premier Room Forest View – A refined choice for business travelers, offering a plush queen-sized bed , a dedicated work area , and a peaceful forest view , ensuring a productive yet relaxing stay.

– A refined choice for business travelers, offering a , a , and a , ensuring a productive yet relaxing stay. Premier Room Sea View – Combining elegance and functionality, this suite features a queen-sized bed, a workspace, and breathtaking ocean views , creating a refreshing retreat after a long day.

– Combining elegance and functionality, this suite features a , creating a refreshing retreat after a long day. Junior Suite – The premier choice for executives, this luxurious suite features a king-sized bed and a private work area. The separate living area with a four-seater dining table makes it an excellent space for informal meetings, dining, or unwinding in comfort.

A signature part of the Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson experience is Serambi Rasa, the hotel’s main dining venue located on the ground floor. With 275 seats, the restaurant offers a delightful mix of daily buffet breakfasts and an à la carte menu. For those seeking international flavors, a carefully curated selection of global cuisine is also available.

The Splash Park at Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson is a vibrant and exciting attraction designed especially for children, offering endless hours of fun and laughter. Featuring three thrilling water slides and a spacious water play area, it’s the perfect spot for kids to cool off and enjoy safe, interactive water adventures. Right next to the Splash Park is a lush green lawn, ideal for family days, telematches, and a variety of outdoor events. Whether it’s a birthday party, a school outing, or just a fun weekend with the family, the Splash Park creates unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.

Port Dickson is known as one of the best beach destinations in Malaysia, offering a combination of natural beauty and recreational activities. Guests at Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson can easily visit a variety of charming destinations, such as Tanjung Biru Beach (Blue Lagoon), Tanjung Tuan Recreational Forest, Teluk Kemang Beach, Dickson Bay Golf Resort, Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Kepong, and many more.

“Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson marks a significant milestone in our expansion in Malaysia. We aim to provide a comfortable stay experience for both families and business travelers. Our goal is to deliver the high service standards that Archipelago is known for,” said John Flood, CEO of Archipelago

Quest Hotel Midport Port Dickson is expected to be the top choice for travelers seeking a balance between comfort, style, and authentic experiences.

For more information about Archipelago, visit www.archipelagohotels.com and portdickson.questhotels.com, or follow us on Instagram @archipelagointernational and @questportdickson

About Archipelago

Archipelago is Southeast Asia’s largest privately-owned hotel management group with more than 45,000 rooms and residences in over 300 hotels across Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceania. A trusted hotel company with a long track record and 13 award-winning brands, including Aston, Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Avanika, Harper, Quest, Four Corners, Neo, fave, Nordic, Powered by Archipelago, and Aston Collection.

archipelagohotels.com

