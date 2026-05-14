Australians are calling this Officeworks office chair the ultimate back-saving buy

Nobody rushes into brunch with friends to rave about lumbar support.

No one posts an unboxing video of adjustable armrests with the same energy reserved for Dyson launches or cult skincare.

Yet somehow, one office chair at Officeworks is becoming a purchase people cannot stop talking about.

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The Pago Enduro Office Chair has become one of the retailer’s highest-rated products, racking up an average 4.7-star rating from almost 400 reviews.

Now, Officeworks has dropped the price from $399 to $329, making the ergonomic chair one of the more tempting work from home upgrades currently sitting on shelves.

And while an office chair may not sound thrilling on paper, anyone who has spent eight hours hunched over a laptop at the kitchen table knows comfort becomes very interesting once your lower back starts protesting.

The Pago Enduro Office Chair has become one of Officeworks’ highest-rated products. Credit: Officeworks

The Enduro’s appeal seems to sit in that sweet spot between practicality and affordability.

Ergonomic office chairs can easily creep into the four-figure territory.

By comparison, the Pago Enduro delivers many of the features shoppers actually want without the giant price tag.

The chair includes adjustable lumbar support, a breathable mesh back, fully adjustable armrests and a multi-function tilt mechanism designed for long workdays.

More importantly, it looks less like something you would happily keep visible in your home office.

The novelty of working from bed wore off somewhere around the second lockdown, replaced by a collective realisation that posture matters and dining chairs are not built for spreadsheet marathons.

Officeworks says the chair has also become easy to trial in-store, with many locations displaying the Enduro prominently so shoppers can test it before buying.

Some customers have even spotted palettes stacked near the front entrance, suggesting demand for the chair is stronger than expected for what is, ultimately, office furniture.

The Pago Enduro Office Chair at Officeworks is gaining a cult following among Australians upgrading their work from home setups. Credit: Officeworks

Then there is the detail that makes shoppers pause: a 15-year warranty.

The promise of durability adds weight to the chair’s growing popularity, particularly for shoppers trying to avoid the endless cycle of replacing cheap office furniture every couple of years.

Aussies are spending more time at home, more time online and more time working in spaces that now need to function as offices, lounges and dining rooms simultaneously.

Functional purchases are becoming lifestyle purchases, and comfort has become less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

Which explains why an office chair is suddenly getting the kind of attention usually reserved for viral homewares and trending tech gadgets.

Turns out, adulthood’s most exciting flex might just be proper lumbar support after all.

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