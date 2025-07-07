BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, Awarded 10th Place in Best City Hotel Category in Asia Pacific Region!

Determined to further improve service having received this honor at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025

TOKYO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; General Manager: Katsushi Nishikawa), was awarded 10th place among Japan’s Best City Hotels in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, which celebrates the best in travel in the Asia Pacific region.



Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 Winner

Travel + Leisure is the most influential travel magazine in the world. Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, organized by Travel + Leisure South East Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, annually recognizes facilities and services that will become a part of this area’s travel legacy in such categories as City Hotels, Beach Island + Upcounty Hotels, Hotel Spas, Hotel Pools and General Managers based on votes from editors and expert contributors from across the region. This is the second year in a row that BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, has received this accolade since it opened its doors two years ago.

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, which opened in 2023 and welcomes its second anniversary this year, has devoted itself to enhancing its presence and as a result has received numerous prominent awards in that time.

Awards Received by BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

Top 10 City Hotel in Japan World Luxury Awards 2024

Luxury New Hotel in East Asia

Best Architectural Design in East Asia Michelin Guide Hotel Selection

1 Michelin Key TTG China (2025)

Best New Hotel (International)

Awards Received by SPA sunya World Luxury Awards 2024

Best Relaxation Lounge in East Asia

Best Unique Experience Spa in East Asia

Luxury City Hotel Spa in East Asia

Comment from Katsushi Nishikawa, General Manager of BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel



General Manager, Mr Nick Nishikawa

On behalf of everyone at BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for receiving this distinguished award from Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. It is truly gratifying and humbling to have been bestowed with this honor, which would not have been possible without the patronage of our guests and the efforts of our associates who show the utmost commitment in their day-to-day responsibilities.

As a luxury hotel in the heart of Tokyo, our mission is to offer a sophisticated and elegant stay experience that meets the demands of customers from Japan and abroad.

Invigorated by the reception of this award, we will endeavor to fulfill this mission by further improving the quality of service we provide and by presenting our guests with Japanese omotenashi, or hospitality, that they will remember long after their visit has ended.

We humbly request their continued support as we strive to meet their every expectation.

About BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel



BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, is a luxury hotel in the heart of Tokyo where guests can enjoy special spaces secluded from the bustle below. Unique to the property are its spacious guest rooms on the 39th floor and above that incorporate elements of Japanese culture and offer panoramic views of city. The topmost floors feature a restaurant with uniquely creative gourmet meals in a one-of-a-kind space, a spa for guests to experience the bounty of Japan’s soil, and the Sky Private Villa, which houses five penthouse suites, providing guests a relaxing time to return to oneself surrounded by a stunning view on all sides.

Location: Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Floors 18 & 39-47, 1-29-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone: 81 3 6233 8800 (Main)

Official website: https://www.bellustartokyo.jp

For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Chika Ayabe, (Public Relations/Marketing Department)

E-mail: pr.ppbtk@panpacific.com / Tel: 81 3 6233 7693

Source