Blue chip bargains on the rise in this major capital city

The ground floor apartment at 19/274 Domain Road, South Yarra proved the power of patience when it went under the hammer, delivering one of the standout results of the weekend. Purchased as an investment in 2009 for just $360,000, the South Yarra pad sold for $451,000 showing value in Melbourne’s elite south eastern suburbs..

The crowd was buzzing even before the auctioneer took his place, with plenty of chatter about how far the price might climb. Bidding opened at $451,000, a move that sent a ripple through the gathering as the auctioneer paused to confer with the vendor. That brief silence only sharpened the anticipation, setting the stage for what followed.

From there, the sale was measured but confident, as the sole active bidder took command with support from a backing crowd. The buyer, also an investor, walked away with the keys to a property at a bargain price.

Abercrombys agent Hamish Clayton said the result underlined the appeal of tightly held apartments in blue-chip positions, particularly those offering a blend of lifestyle and practicality. With a leafy courtyard, pool access and an unbeatable Domain Road address, the apartment ticked every box for long-term growth.

1,124 homes were taken to market in Melbourne this week, according to Cotality (formerly CoreLogic), up 14.1% from the week prior. The preliminary auction clearance rate slipped a little, coming in at 74.9% compared with a 75%+ early clearance rate over the prior two weeks.

Victorian terrace soars half a million above guide in hotly contested sale

A Victorian terrace in Newtown Sydney drew a heaving crowd on Saturday as 1 Hordern Street went to auction, its raw potential and prized position sparking a contest that pushed the price well beyond expectations.

The guide sat at $1.95 million and bidding opened there, but momentum built fast.

In front of an eager audience, the price shot up in bold $50,000 strides, climbing to $2.3 million before the pace narrowed.

Two determined contenders went head-to-head in $25,000 increments, each clearly unwilling to let go of the chance to secure the terrace.

The hammer finally fell at $2.45 million, more than half a million above the guide.

Highland listing agent Anthony Tripodi said the energy was palpable. “A big crowd turned out. It was fierce bidding,” he noted, adding that the Victorian’s combination of character and scope had made it one of the most hotly anticipated campaigns of the season.

The winning bidder, a young professional relocating from interstate, now takes on a home rich in heritage and brimming with opportunity. With four bedrooms, original fireplaces, high ceilings and a north-facing courtyard on 198 square metres, the terrace is poised for a stylish reinvention that will put it in step with Newtown’s creative heart.

Offered for the first time in decades, the sale confirmed just how prized these Victorian classics remain. When location, history and possibility collide, buyers are ready to fight for the keys.

825 auctions were held in Sydney, up 13.2% on a week ago to be the highest volume since mid-June (829). According to Cotality (formerly CoreLogic), the preliminary clearance rate broke the 80% mark for the first time since April 2024, coming in at 80.3%.

Rain delay, fast play. Investor wins in tight auction

Despite a dramatic turn in the weather, the auction of 68 Isabella Street in Geelong West unfolded with quiet intensity and a touch of nostalgia.

As rain poured down on Saturday morning, the small but focused crowd quickly took shelter inside the charming period home, its soaring ceilings and ornate hallway archway offering more than just protection from the elements.

Gartland listing agent Michael Tricaricio described the turnout as “a mix of all walks of life,” with first-home buyers, downsizers and investors all drawn to the property’s timeless appeal and renovation potential.

The auction kicked off at $650,000, with three active bidders nudging the price upward in steady increments, initially $5,000 and $3,000, before tightening to $1,000 bids as competition intensified.

After a measured back-and-forth, the hammer fell at $710,000, secured by an investor who saw long-term promise in the corner block.

The result sits comfortably within the quoted price guide of $675,000-$740,000, reflecting both the home’s character and its enviable location near Pakington Street’s vibrant precinct.

The vendor, originally from Geelong but now Melbourne-based, was pleased with the outcome, which capped off a campaign that highlighted the property’s rich heritage features.

In a suburb showing modest contraction (-2.6% growth) but steady rental yield (3.4%), this sale underscores the enduring appeal of Geelong West’s period homes, even when the skies don’t cooperate.

