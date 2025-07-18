BLUETTI Apex 300 Hits $4.9M on Indiegogo Ahead of Retail Launch

Apex 300 redefines portable power for 2025, with strong demand across home and outdoor applications.

SYDNEY, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, has raised over $4.9 million from nearly 2,400 backers on Indiegogo for its new Apex 300 Portable Power Station, a versatile power system designed for home backup, Caravans, and off-grid use. With the campaign ending July 20 and retail availability set for August 1, demand continues to surge as early adopters validate its performance in real-world scenarios—from Emergency preparedness to road trips.



BLUETTI Apex 300 portable power station raised over $4.9 million on Indiegogo, becoming a standout innovation in energy and utilities tech.

As BLUETTI’s latest flagship, the Apex 300 is built for a simple start and scales into a smarter energy ecosystem. From home cooking and cooling to hybrid emergency setups, it delivers reliable standalone performance and scalable potential in emergency power backup for home, caravan adventures, and everyday scenarios. “Feedback shared online continues to inspire the Apex 300’s development and reflects the genuine spirit of the BLUETTI community,” said James Ray, spokesperson for BLUETTI. “We’ll continue listening to our users and growing together—bringing clean energy into more homes, in more meaningful ways.”

Apex 300 Nears Indiegogo Finish, Retail Launch Ahead

The Apex 300 Portable Power Station is available now on Indiegogo starting at A$2,150, with exclusive ecosystem bundles and early backer perks. The campaign ends July 20, after which the Apex 300 enters Indiegogo InDemand at a higher price through July 31. Retail availability begins August 1 on the official BLUETTI store.

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable and innovative portable power stations for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI continues to advance energy independence with a focus on long-term sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean, reliable energy in underserved regions—underscoring its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

Source