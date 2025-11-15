BLUETTI Launches New Products and Massive Black Friday Power Station Deals

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is launching its Black Friday Sale from November 15 to 28, with up to 58% off and exciting giveaways. Coming along are two brand-new releases — the Elite 10 ultra-compact power station and the B500K expansion battery.



BLUETTI Black Friday Deals – up to 58% off

New Arrivals: Elite 10 Mini Power Station & B500K Expansion Battery

The Elite 10 weighs only 1.7kg but delivers serious capability. It offers six outlets, including a 200W AC socket and a 100W USB-C port, to charge two laptops simultaneously or even run a mini fridge. Its 128Wh battery, 10ms UPS, and three-mode LED light keep life going during a blackout.

The B500K takes scalable power to new heights with 5,120Wh of LiFePO₄ storage. Compatible with existing and future BLUETTI products, it can create a 100kWh home backup system, or integrate with SolarX 4K and Hub D1 for solar-powered RV living.

Both products will be available on BLUETTI’s official website starting November 15.

Top Black Friday Power Station Deals From BLUETTI

Elite 100 V2 & Elite 200 V2 – Perfect for Camping and Road Trips The Elite 100 V2, an upgrade of the bestselling AC180, easily powers fridge, microwave, and more while being 30% lighter at just 11.5kg. With 1,000W faster solar charging and smart app control via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it’s ideal for caravans and camp setups.

For longer adventures, the Elite 200 V2 doubles the power with 2,073Wh capacity and 2,600W output, plus 3,900W surge power to handle high-draw power tools. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO₄ batteries, it offers up to 17 years of off-grid freedom.

Apex 300 – Smart, Scalable Power for RVs and Homes Winner of IFA’s “Sustainability Award 2025 Product of the Year,” the Apex 300 features 3,840W output and 2,764Wh capacity to run home essentials like coffee machines, fridges, and air-conditioners. It can scale up to 19.3kWh for whole-home backup or connect to SolarX 4K for a self-sufficient solar system.

Elite 30 V2 – Portable, Stylish, and Reliable The 4.3kg Elite 30 V2 boasts 288Wh capacity and 600W output to keep drones, speakers, and projectors running for hours. Available in Light Sand Grey, Meadow Green, and Classic Black, it electrifies any outdoor parties and beach trips with vibrant power.

