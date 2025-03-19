Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelBoeing shares jump after CFO gives upbeat outlook, says cash burn is...
Travel

Boeing shares jump after CFO gives upbeat outlook, says cash burn is easing

admin
By admin
0
3

Boeing workers are pictured exiting a gate below an image of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft as Boeing’s 737 factory teams hold the first day of a “Quality Stand Down” for the 737 program in Renton, Washington on January 25, 2024. 

Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Boeing‘s cash burn is easing this quarter and its factories are improving to deliver more planes this year, the aerospace giant’s finance chief said Wednesday, as the company works to turn a corner on several manufacturing and safety crises.

Boeing shares were up more than 5% in afternoon trading after CFO Brian West’s upbeat comments, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 higher.

“We think we’re off to a good start for the year,” West said at a Bank of America investor conference. He said cash burn improvement could be in the “hundreds of millions” of dollars.

Boeing went through about $14 billion last year, including more than $4 billion in the last three months of 2024, when it struggled through a nearly two-month labor strike at its largest factories and faced other production problems. Boeing last posted an annual profit in 2018.

Read more CNBC airline news

West said the massive fire at a Pennsylvania aviation fastener factory in February won’t have a near-term production impact or affect Boeing’s goal to get monthly output to 38 737 Max aircraft a month and seven 787 Dreamliners because of its elevated inventory.

The FAA last year barred Boeing from ramping production up beyond 38 Max planes a month following the January 2024 midair blow out of a door plug on a passenger jet. New Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the cap remains in place, following a visit to Boeing’s 737 Max factory in Renton, Washington, last week.

Boeing is still working up to its capped production rate.

West also brushed off immediate concerns about President Donald Trump‘s proposed tariffs, but said any impact depends on how long the uncertainty lasts.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source

Previous article
Alamar Biosciences Announces First Five Distribution Partners, Expanding Commercial Support in Asia Pacific
Next article
Walmart’s secret style sale is full of spring finds — save up to 65%
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024