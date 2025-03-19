Boeing shares jump after CFO gives upbeat outlook, says cash burn is easing

Boeing workers are pictured exiting a gate below an image of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft as Boeing’s 737 factory teams hold the first day of a “Quality Stand Down” for the 737 program in Renton, Washington on January 25, 2024.

Boeing ‘s cash burn is easing this quarter and its factories are improving to deliver more planes this year, the aerospace giant’s finance chief said Wednesday, as the company works to turn a corner on several manufacturing and safety crises.

Boeing shares were up more than 5% in afternoon trading after CFO Brian West’s upbeat comments, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 higher.

“We think we’re off to a good start for the year,” West said at a Bank of America investor conference. He said cash burn improvement could be in the “hundreds of millions” of dollars.

Boeing went through about $14 billion last year, including more than $4 billion in the last three months of 2024, when it struggled through a nearly two-month labor strike at its largest factories and faced other production problems. Boeing last posted an annual profit in 2018.