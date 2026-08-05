Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel on Q2 results, state of the consumer and travel demand outlook

Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings, results, state of the consumer, impact of the U.S.-Iran war, travel demand outlook, and more.
07:28
4 hours ago
Share
Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings, results, state of the consumer, impact of the U.S.-Iran war, travel demand outlook, and more.
07:28
4 hours ago
The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024