Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Google search engine
HomeTravelBooking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel on Q2 results, state of the consumer...
Travel

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel on Q2 results, state of the consumer and travel demand outlook

admin
By admin
0
4

Share

Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings, results, state of the consumer, impact of the U.S.-Iran war, travel demand outlook, and more.

07:28

4 hours ago

Source

Previous article
Archaeologists uncover sprawling Roman estate buried for centuries beneath farmland
Next article
Iranian footballers who defied Tehran now officially Australian citizens
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024