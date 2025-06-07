CCTV+: 64 Years of China-Japan Friendship Marked by a Bottle of Moutai

Table tennis champion Matsuzaki Kimiyo recalls receiving the iconic gift from Premier Zhou Enlai in 1961

BEIJING, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A timeworn bottle of Moutai takes pride of place at Expo 2025 Osaka’s China Pavilion, telling a story of international camaraderie.

In 1961, Japanese table tennis player Matsuzaki Kimiyo visited China after winning the championship at the 26th World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing. Premier Zhou Enlai presented her with a bottle of Moutai as a gift. Five decades later, in 2011, Matsuzaki personally returned this historic liquor to the Moutai Museum in Moutai Town, Guizhou Province.

“I visited Moutai Town twice, in 2011 and last year,” Matsuzaki recalled. “The memories are precious—meeting Ji Keliang (former chairman of Kweichow Moutai Group) and tasting 50-year-aged Moutai was truly unforgettable.” She added, “The town’s picturesque scenery also left a deep impression.”

This single bottle of Moutai—given by Premier Zhou in 1961 and personally returned by Matsuzaki half a century later— transcends time as a living testament to China-Japan friendship. More than just a relic, it carries three enduring legacies:

a historical touchstone—chronicling decades of bilateral ties from grassroots exchanges to high-level diplomacy;

an ambassador of culture—introducing Moutai’s craftsmanship to Japan and beyond, transforming a Chinese tradition into a shared global heritage; and

a diplomatic bridge—connecting the Chinese and Japanese people across generations.

Additionally, Matsuzaki’s Moutai narrative has become a heartwarming chapter in the annals of international friendship that continues to inspire new generations.

