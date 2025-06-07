Sunday, June 8, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsCCTV+: 64 Years of China-Japan Friendship Marked by a Bottle of Moutai
Media News

CCTV+: 64 Years of China-Japan Friendship Marked by a Bottle of Moutai

admin
By admin
0
9

Table tennis champion Matsuzaki Kimiyo recalls receiving the iconic gift from Premier Zhou Enlai in 1961

BEIJING, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A timeworn bottle of Moutai takes pride of place at Expo 2025 Osaka’s China Pavilion, telling a story of international camaraderie.

In 1961, Japanese table tennis player Matsuzaki Kimiyo visited China after winning the championship at the 26th World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing. Premier Zhou Enlai presented her with a bottle of Moutai as a gift. Five decades later, in 2011, Matsuzaki personally returned this historic liquor to the Moutai Museum in Moutai Town, Guizhou Province.

“I visited Moutai Town twice, in 2011 and last year,” Matsuzaki recalled. “The memories are precious—meeting Ji Keliang (former chairman of Kweichow Moutai Group) and tasting 50-year-aged Moutai was truly unforgettable.” She added, “The town’s picturesque scenery also left a deep impression.”

This single bottle of Moutai—given by Premier Zhou in 1961 and personally returned by Matsuzaki half a century later— transcends time as a living testament to China-Japan friendship. More than just a relic, it carries three enduring legacies:

  • a historical touchstone—chronicling decades of bilateral ties from grassroots exchanges to high-level diplomacy;
  • an ambassador of culture—introducing Moutai’s craftsmanship to Japan and beyond, transforming a Chinese tradition into a shared global heritage; and
  • a diplomatic bridge—connecting the Chinese and Japanese people across generations.

Additionally, Matsuzaki’s Moutai narrative has become a heartwarming chapter in the annals of international friendship that continues to inspire new generations.

Source

Previous article
Midea air conditioner recall sparks concern: How to clean mold from your AC safely
Next article
A Family Paradise Awaits at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024