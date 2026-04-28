Cebu Pacific Inaugurates Modern Training Facility for Pilots, Cabin Crew

MANILA, Philippines, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, on Monday unveiled its new state-of-the-art training facility for pilots and cabin crew, reinforcing the airline’s continued investment in the future of Philippine aviation industry through capacity building and operational excellence.



The Cebu Pacific Training Academy is equipped with Airbus A330 and ATR door trainers, cabin mock-ups, slide trainers, as well as classrooms and equipment rooms

The Cebu Pacific Training Academy in Parañaque City is a purpose-built facility aimed at providing high-quality, hands-on, and experience-based training for prospective aviation professionals. It is one of the first centralized, modern aviation training facilities of its kind in the country.

Covering 1,685 square meters, the Cebu Pacific Training Academy is equipped with Airbus A330 and ATR door trainers, cabin mock-ups, slide trainers, as well as classrooms and equipment rooms that allow prospective pilots and cabin crew to experience scenario-based and practical training straight from the airline’s highly capable instructors.

CEB Chairman Lance Gokongwei, Chief Operations Officer Javier Massot, and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Ret. Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario led the inauguration of the training facility.

“The Cebu Pacific Training Academy reflects our strong commitment and investment in the Philippines and its aviation industry. This facility allows us to stay focused on what matters most: operational excellence, service consistency, and nation-building,” said Massot.

“With this facility, we also seek to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of aviation training standards in the Philippines, and to help raise a generation of more capable and future-ready aviation professionals.”

To support aspiring aviation professionals, CEB revived its Cadet Pilot Program in 2024 in partnership with Cebu-based flight training school Airworks Aviation. The program provides prospective pilots with high-quality training, structured mentorship, and a clear pathway to employment with the airline. As of April 2026, the program has produced its second batch of pilot graduates.

CEB has also been conducting cabin crew recruitment activities across its key hubs nationwide to support its growing operations, focusing on building a pool of well-trained and service-oriented crew members.

The airline currently operates the widest network in the Philippines, serving 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.



A training room at the Cebu Pacific Training Academy equipped with mannequins for emergency response drills, tables, chairs, and educational materials, designed for hands-on instruction in aviation safety procedures

The Cebu Pacific Training Center allows prospective pilots and cabin crew to experience scenario-based and practical training straight from the airline’s highly capable instructors.

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