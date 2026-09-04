Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Targets European Bio-Based Textile Market with regen™ Bio Spandex

Consecutive Participation in Global Exhibition in Denmark, Belgium, and the U.S., Leading the European Bio-Based Textile Market with an Integrated Bio-Spandex Platform.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hyosung TNC, a global leading spandex manufacturer, is accelerating its expansion into European and global bio-based premium textile markets, driven by its sugarcane-based bio-fiber solution, regen™ Bio Spandex.

In line with Hyosung Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho’s vision for technological super-gap and sustainable management, Hyosung TNC actively engaged on global stages—including Copenhagen, Denmark; Brussels, Belgium; and New York, U.S.—unveiling its fully integrated bio-spandex platform built in Vietnam along with its commercialization achievements.

At a time when the global textile and fashion industry remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels amid stricter EU climate regulations, Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon is leading the premium market by offering a scalable system that drives decarbonization across the entire global supply chain, moving beyond the role of a traditional material supplier.

Last May, Hyosung TNC garnered significant attention from the global fashion industry by participating in the world’s premier sustainable fashion event, the Global Fashion Summit 2026, held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Under the theme Building Resilient Futures, Hyosung TNC demonstrated its mass production capabilities and fully integrated production system in Vietnam, which converts raw sugar certified under the VIVE Sustainable Supply Programme into Bio-BDO, Bio-PTMG, and ultimately Bio-Spandex within a single production ecosystem.

Alongside this, Hyosung TNC premiered the Fashion Redressed II video through Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions for Hyosung TNC. The video vividly captured the journey from sugarcane fields to finished sustainable fibers, highlighting Hyosung TNC’s dedicated efforts to break away from fossil fuel dependency.

In June, Hyosung TNC participated in the Future Fabrics Expo in Brussels, Belgium—a hub for European climate policy. Following this in July, the company expanded its collaboration with global functional apparel brands across activewear, sportswear, denim, innerwear, and swimwear at the Functional Fabric Fair in New York by introducing a capsule collection blending Lenzing’s TENCEL™ with regen Bio Spandex. Additionally, Hyosung TNC unveiled its high-performance CREORA® fiber lineup.

Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining an absolute super-gap advantage based on unrivaled technological capabilities and a robust global value chain. Powered by Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon‘s proactive investment in Bio-Spandex, Hyosung TNC plans to accelerate the decarbonization of the global textile supply chain and achieve a circular economy, starting with premium markets in Europe and North America.

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