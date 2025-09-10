Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsChina Kids Fair 2025: Asia's Premier One-Stop Sourcing Platform for Certified Baby...
Media News

China Kids Fair 2025: Asia’s Premier One-Stop Sourcing Platform for Certified Baby Products Factories

admin
By admin
0
3

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Kids Fair (CKE) 2025, Asia’s leading trade show for baby and children’s products, organized by China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, will take place October 15-17 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Business match-making event of China Kids Fair 2024
Business match-making event of China Kids Fair 2024

Spanning 230,000 sqm, CKE connects global buyers directly with 2,500+ exhibitors and 5,400+ brands from China’s top manufacturing hubs. More than 100,000 professional buyers from 130+ countries and regions are expected to attend. Under one roof, China Toy Expo, China Licensing Expo and China Preschool Expo will be held concurrently.

Why Attend CKE 2025?

  • One-Stop Sourcing: Access premium products across 8 major categories. Source the latest innovations across all key categories: strollers, car seats, ride-ons, baby furniture & home items, feeding & nursery products, bathing & healthcare, and maternity wear (including GB, Cybex, UPPAbaby, Stokke, Pigeon, Nuna, Joie, RECARO, AVOVA, and Bugaboo).
  • Certified Suppliers: Connect with 300+ CSI “Best of OEM/ODM” certified manufacturers and export-ready factories, pre-verified for safety, quality, and compliance.
  • Targeted Match-making: One-on-one match-making based on the needs of both parties.
  • Industry Trends: Gain insights from the “2025 China Toy & Juvenile Products Industry Report” and expert forums.

Exclusive International Buyer Benefits (VIP Qualification needs to be approved):
Pre-register online by Sept 20, 2025, for VIP status and potential benefits worth up to $2,300, including:

  • Fast-track entry & VIP lounge access
  • Complimentary lunch & accommodation
  • Flight subsidies

Register now: [CKE Website]
CKE Visitor Contact: Eleanor Xu (Eleanor_xu@tjpa-china.org)

Secure your sourcing advantages at Asia’s definitive event for baby and children’s products – CKE 2025.

Source

Previous article
Telix Doses First Patient in Phase 3 BiPASS Trial: PSMA-PET Imaging for Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024