CHENGDU, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to Sichuan International Communication Center, on October 17 (Beijing time), the “Sichuan Ease” cultural tourism logo made its global debut simultaneously across five landmark locations worldwide, including Times Square in New York, Westfield Shopping Centre in London, Cross Shinjuku Vision in Tokyo, Wilkie Edge in central Singapore, and MBK Center in Bangkok. The eye-catching visual display aimed to introduce Sichuan’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes to a wider international audience.



China’s Sichuan Extends Cultural Tourism Invitations at Global Landmarks

The newly unveiled logo design draws inspiration from classical Chinese cloud patterns and the character “Shu” from oracle bone script. Additionally, the logo seamlessly integrates the form of the giant panda with the structure of the Tai Chi diagram, embodying Sichuan’s philosophy of life—a harmonious blend of “leisurely ease” and “openness”.

Inspired by Shu brocade and embroidery, and Zigong lantern art, the logo features rich color combinations. It not only reflects Sichuan’s diverse landscapes—from majestic Danxia landforms to the tranquil bamboo sea—but also conveys a message of cultural vitality and inclusivity.

The simultaneously released promotional video features globally renowned attractions such as Jiuzhaigou Valley, Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area, Daocheng Yading, and Southern Sichuan Bamboo Sea, while showcasing symbols of the ancient Shu civilization like the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament and the Bronze Head Portrait with Gold Mask, in order to pay tribute to Sichuan’s millennia-old history. Moreover, the video also blends together cultural elements such as Sichuan hotpot, Sichuan opera, and exquisite Shu brocade and embroidery, thereby weaving tradition and modernity into a single captivating image.

Through this appearance, Sichuan, China has cordially invited global travelers to explore and experience a journey of leisurely ease and remarkable wonders.

